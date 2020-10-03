Imploding the Mirage is a whimsical journey through life’s ups and downs

By: Dilpreet Tatla, SFU Student

The Killers returned in August 2020 with another alternative rock/pop rock album, Imploding the Mirage. However, don’t let their name or genre confuse you, The Killers can present a very whimsical and dreamy sound.

Songs like, “When Dreams Run Dry,” will make listeners want to pack their bags and go on an adventure they’ll never forget. The lyrics encourage people to think of the time they have left, and to use that time to go on adventures instead of living in sorrow because of the hardships life brings. It is the perfect song to motivate listeners to just do and not think.

The album presents triumph, love, sadness, and everything in-between. “Lighting Fields”, featuring k.d. lang, demonstrates this well: sadness and love can be heard through the chorus with lyrics like, “I just wanted to run my fastest and stand beside you in a lightning field of love.” In spite of these emotions, the song also contains a triumph that can be heard through the music, which is very upbeat, fast and powerful.

The Killers are one of the few rare bands that can create an album of 10 songs that articulate a wide variety of emotions and sound that can be played in any situation. To all the dreamers who need motivation, this is the album for you.