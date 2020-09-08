Need to Know, Need to Go: September 7-13

By: Meera Eragoda, Arts & Culture Editor

Art Since 1970 | September 5–October 3 | FREE (donations accepted) | Deer Lake Art Gallery @ 6584 Deer Lake Avenue

Deer Lake Art Gallery is reopening to the public and putting on an exhibition as part of their 50th anniversary to understand what Burnaby — which has a quickly growing art scene — looks like through the eyes of artists. The past, present, and future will all be explored through the artwork on display.

Learning to Identify Mushrooms | September 10 | 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | $10-$20 | Online

Stanley Park Ecology Society is hosting this digital event with Wiloughby Arevalo to learn all about mushrooms and how to identify them without using a microscope or loupe. This workshop will help differentiate between mushrooms that can be foraged and those which should be left alone. Attendees will also be given additional resources.

Word Vancouver 2020 | pre-events September 10–11 | FREE | Online

Word Vancouver is holding an online writers festival, and while the official festival will be taking place from September 19–27, there are three pre-events occurring on September 10–11:

At the Crossroads (about race, history, and diaspora), Worlds of Tomorrow (exploring how greed affects families and the environment), and Finding Home (about identity). All of these events feature fiction authors and can be found at wordvancouver.ca.

F-O-R-M Festival | September 12–19 | Pay What You Can min. $5 (suggested price $20) | Online

The Festival of Recorded Movement (FORM) was formed in 2015 to create films that explore bodies in motion. This year’s film festival will take place entirely digitally and will showcase dancers, athletes, artists, and performers who explore a variety of themes using the body as a focal point. A full list of the films is available at f-o-r-m.ca.