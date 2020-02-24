Coming Up at SFU: February 24–March 1

Written by: Harvin Bhathal, News Writer

Thank You Black Women for Saving America

February 24 | 12 p.m.–2 p.m. | AQ 6106, Burnaby | Free

Guest speaker Nadia E. Brown, professor at Purdue University, will be speaking on the role Black women play in saving America and democracy itself. Attendees will be treated to a light lunch.

Change and continuity in the Congo: A discussion around violence, youth movements, and opportunities for reform

February 24 | 5:30 p.m.–7:30 p.m. | SFU Harbour Centre, Segal Conference Room 1400, Vancouver | Free | Registration required

This talk will look at the ongoing political climate in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. There has been a humanitarian crisis in the country, with many being displaced due to warfare. The talk will address the ongoing struggle for political reform in the country, particularly in relation to the 2018 elections, which, according to the event description, “provided a chance for transformational change.”

The event will have a panel of scholars from the Congo Research Group and the BC based non-profit, Voice of Ituri, including Jason Stearns, assistant professor of International Studies at SFU, and King Solomon Kabagamba, SFU student and founder of Voice of Ituri. Although the event is free, donations to Voice of Ituri are encouraged. Since space is limited, interested participants are encouraged to register (which can be done through the event’s page).

A Neuroengineering Lens into Treatment of Youth Mental Health and Addiction

February 25 | 6 p.m.–7:30 p.m. | SFU Sustainable Energy Building, Theatre, Room 1002, Surrey | Free | Registration required

This event is part of SFU’s President’s Faculty Lecture Series, and features SFU’s Dr. Faranak Farzan, Chair in Technology Innovations for Youth Addiction Recovery and Mental Health at the School of Mechatronic Systems Engineering. Dr. Farzan will discuss how the unique approach of combining the disciplines of engineering and neuroscience to help in combating mental illness in youth across Canada.

According to the event page, if there’s a high turnout, registration will not guarantee entry and will be available on a first-come first-served basis.

Standing Together: Human-Animal Encounters in Istanbul and Athens

February 27 | 6 p.m.–7:30 p.m. | SFU Harbour Centre, Room 7000, Vancouver | Free | Registration required

Dr. Hande Gurses, visiting assistant professor from University College London will discuss and analyze two documentaries about stray animals in Athens and Istanbul. The event’s description states that the two documentaries and the related talk seek to shed light on “the politics of urban life,” and its effects on both animals and humans. Since space is limited, interested participants are encouraged to register (which can be done through the event’s page).

“The Beauty of Being Black”: A Geneaology of Black Muslim Fashion in the United States

February 28 | 5 p.m.–7 p.m. | SFU Harbour Centre, Room 7000, Vancouver | Free | Registration required

Dr. Kayla Renée Wheeler, an assistant professor of Area & Global Studies and Digital Studies at Grand Valley State University, will discuss the history of fashion in Black Muslim communities. As stated in the event description, Wheeler argues that for Black Muslim women, “dress is a form of ‘embodied resistance’ which challenges what gets counted as ‘Islamic’ and reveals how this labelling is often racialized.” Since space is limited, interested participants are encouraged to register (which can be done through the event’s page).