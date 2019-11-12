Texts From Last All-Nighter: what SFU says in the depths of academic fever

Written by Shangrila Plaza, SFU Student
(227)
: yo
: I need stupid names to name a pigeon
: wrong answers only
***
(228)
: It’s 2:50am
: finish your essay.
***
(293)
: Hey, u up?
(294)
: yeah I’m picking out my casket. I’m thinking hot pink with glitters.
(293)
: lmao u good? What happened?
(294)
: I have two finals to write and an essay due in 4 hrs and I locked myself out of my dorm on my way back from pooping
***
(333)
: bro i’m so screwed.
: I skipped my Wednesday lecture. now i have a quiz today on that lecture. Well, I guess I’m bombing this quiz
(334)
: bruh review rn
(333)
: Nah
: when u commit to failing you really gotta commit
***
(417)
: yo what’s a thesis statement again?
: nvm… how do i delete a text message?
***
(476)
: hey, I’m studying at the library. Wanna get me food?
(477)
: I can’t rn. It’s late anyways, just go home and eat there.
(476)
: but… I live here now.
***
(553)
: yo what midterms do we have today?
(554)
: it’s 2:48am on a Saturday
***
(623)
: i can’t believe how expensive peas are. I mean wow they have a relatively high market value.
: if I flunk outta university u best believe i’m farming peas.
***
(782)
: not to overreact or anything but i think i’m dying.
(788)
: I died seven academic hells ago