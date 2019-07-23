SFU HOTTIE – July Profile

Is this Koi Fish single? The Peak spills the juicy deets!

Written by: Winona Young, Staff Writer

Illustrated by: Siloam Yeung

OMFG! Hey you, #thirsty girls, gals, and non-binary pals, we’ve got a scoop for you. After months of Insta-stalking, and checking out every corner of our uni, we’ve found SFU’s new hottest catch of the month.

Meet your new #bae: the Ominous Koi Fish in the AQ Pond!

Here are the bachelor’s details:

Name: Simon Fisher

Age: 20

Pronouns: He/him/his

Relationship status: Most likely single

Neighbourhood: Underneath the AQ bridge (the hottest up-and-coming area!)

Major: Aquatic sustainability

Length: 38.1cm

Star sign: Pisces

Diet : (Non-vegetarian) Bread, plants, animals, occasionally other koi fish

Dream Date: Cheeky dip in the water!

First kiss: Doesn’t have lips

Smokes: No

Drinks: Yes (only water)

Turn-offs: Suffocating

Celebrity crush: Mackerelmore

Best feature : His wide, gaping mouth

Will swipe right if: You’re the pond witch who can turn him human à la Little Mermaid stylez

Freaky fear: Getting eaten by another koi fish.

Is looking for: More food

In case of accidental Koi fish death, the search for next month’s HAWTEST SFU bachelor has already begun!

