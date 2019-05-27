Ranking Indoor Study Spaces

A photo guide of the best and worst places to study on Burnaby campus

By: Kitty Cheung, Staff Writer

#1: WAC Bennett Library, sixth floor

Available seating and table space – 4/5 notebooks

Access to gendered washrooms – 4/5 notebooks

Access to gender inclusive washrooms – 3/5 notebooks

Traffic and construction noise – 5/5 notebooks

Comfort – 4/5 notebooks

If you’re anything like me, your dream work environment is a J.D. Salinger-worthy reclusive hangout. To avoid the most people while still maintaining good lighting, check out an individual table on the sixth floor of the library for a quiet, comfortable space.

*Gender neutral / wheelchair accessible washrooms are available on the first and seventh floors.

#2: Maggie Benston Centre (MBC) — bottom floor

Available seating and table space — 3.5/5 notebooks

Access to gendered washrooms — 4/5 notebooks

Access to gender inclusive washrooms – 4/5 notebooks

Traffic and construction noise — 4/5 notebooks

Comfort — 4/5 notebooks

During the day, the massive glass ceiling of Maggie Benston lets daylight reach even into the deepest crevices of this space. Once it gets darker, this area is also equipped with lamps which provide adequate lighting, even though they may cast harsh shadows on the pages of your textbook.

* Gender neutral / wheelchair accessible washrooms are available on all floors of MBC.

#3: Academic Quadrangle (AQ) — foldable tables

Available seating and table space — 3/5 notebooks

Access to gendered washrooms — 3.5/5 notebooks

Access to gender inclusive washrooms – 3/5 notebooks

Traffic and construction noise — 2/5 notebooks

Comfort — 1/5 notebooks

Lots of foot traffic throughout the AQ hallways makes this space distracting and noisy. The foldable tables and chairs are also as creaky and uncomfortable as a first-time tutorial.

*Gender neutral / wheelchair accessible washrooms are available at various high traffic AQ locations — some washrooms lack automatic doors.

#4: Academic Quadrangle (AQ) — Southeast Corner outside of Mackenzie Café

Available seating and table space — 1.5/5 notebooks

Access to gendered washrooms — 3.5/5 notebooks

Access to gender inclusive washrooms – 3/5 notebooks

Traffic and construction noise — 1/5 notebooks

Comfort — 1/5 notebooks

This space is plagued by scaffolding and construction noise. Good luck trying to get work done here as the AQ construction workers above don’t make for great study buddies.

*Gender neutral / wheelchair accessible washrooms are available at various high traffic AQ locations — some washrooms lack automatic doors.