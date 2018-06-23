Railtown Cafe is my everyday buddy

By: Navya Malik

Being students, we are always looking for cheap eats around our SFU campuses. Railtown Cafe is situated a few blocks away from SFU’s Harbour Centre campus. However, it has four different locations to choose from, the closest one to Harbour Centre being at 429 Granville Street. If you’re wondering about its bizarre name, Railtown Cafe got its title from its location, the corner of the historic Railtown District of Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

The place opens at 7:30 a.m., which makes it a perfect choice for students with busy schedules to grab some breakfast to go. The cafe offers healthy breakfast sandwiches, packed with protein and nutrients, for only $6.25. To kick-start your busy day, the place has some handcrafted beverages for as cheap as $2.25. Railtown Cafe focuses on serving healthy, fresh comfort food.

Isn’t it difficult to stick to a healthy diet when places seem so overpriced? Don’t worry: Railtown Cafe offers healthy sandwiches, salads, soups, and more. You can build your own salad for just under $15, with 10 kinds of fresh veggies, pickles, and beans to choose from. There are also vegan and gluten-free options at the same price as the regular menu item.

The place incorporates a talented team of chefs and other staff, who infuse passion and love into the cafe, making it sociable and authentic. SFU’s array of clubs might find it useful that Railtown Cafe is a perfect place to hold events, and they have catering services. Not only that, but for those who appreciate French cuisine, Railtown Cafe is an accessible option and a great choice.

If you have a sweet tooth, there’s no better season to get some house-made ice cream. The cafe is not only your best friend during the day but also good for evening fun. Enjoy some beer or wine starting from $4, together with some mouth-watering pastries, cookies, cakes, and pies. Railtown Cafe has been featured by Daily Hive for its extraordinary goodness. It is surely every student’s next favourite place.