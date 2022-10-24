Board game café opening near Harbour Centre

Turquoise Goat also provides options for those who are deaf and blind

By: Jocelyn Wong, SFU Student

Joey Kudish and Leah Katz are partners in life and business. They’re the owners of a unique board game café set to open on November 5. Located less than a block away from SFU Woodward’s building, the cafe is in the HiVe Vancouver Coworking community space. The Peak had the opportunity to speak with the pair about their grand plans for Turquoise Goat.

Walking into the newly-renovated space, I was struck immediately by its vibrancy and nostalgic feel. “Gastown is missing a bit of a queer and colorful presence,” Kudish said.

With Katz’s culinary experience, and Kudish’s history in web development, the pair knew they were equipped to make something special.

Their $10 stay-in-place fee for visitors (reduced to $7 during initial operation and $5 for students on Wednesdays) will offer multiple hours of access to thousands of games. Folks will also have unlimited access to a game steward who’ll get to know you, find out a little bit about your previous board game history, and help you craft the perfect gaming experience. “There are always new games coming out, so we’re getting the latest and greatest, as well as some of the classics you may have had in childhood.”

Although they’re still building their selection, the pair talked about their plans to provide games in many languages, as well as games that are accessible to people who are blind, deaf, hard of hearing, or have low vision. “We’re going to have music, but it won’t be overpowering. So someone who might find loud spaces overwhelming can also find themselves welcome here.

“We’re also trying to intentionally build space in between our tables,” said Kudish. “So if you use a wheelchair [or another piece of mobility equipment], you can feel welcome, too. And all of those pieces are not going to be perfect. We’re just figuring it out and always have room to learn.”

Katz and Kudish also spoke on providing their staff with living wages. “For Metro Vancouver, this year [the liveable wage] was calculated at $20.52, so we rounded that up to $21 an hour.”

Turquoise Goat promises to offer an ever growing and evolving menu for various lifestyles and dietary needs. Whether you’re vegan, vegetarian, or gluten free, you’ll have the chance to enjoy what Katz calls an “elevated café-style menu.” Gourmet grilled cheeses, from-scratch soups and salads, custom charcuterie boards, gourmet popcorn, and more will be offered. And all until late night!

For those feeling a bit boozy, the team’s working on a craft cocktail menu that’ll pair well with creative dishes like Katz’s dreamy galaxy pancakes.

Turquoise Goat follows provincial COVID-19 guidelines set by the provincial health authority, with paid sick leave being provided to staff.

