What Grinds Our Gears: Nesters Market

By: Meghan Light, Peak Associate

You know those moments when you’re on campus, you’re super busy, and you need groceries? Or the times when you need a quick snack after class? It’s too bad that Nesters is so damn expensive that you regret needing anything at all.

I, for one, live on campus, so it really makes me upset when I feel like I can’t shop there without draining my bank account dry. Chocolate bars, oranges, flash cards — you name it, it’s way overpriced. Even when it’s just cheap shit that you can buy anywhere else.

I know that the store has to make a profit and pay its employees, but it’s really messed up and unfair. Being so busy, I have no time to go elsewhere, and thus no choice but to go there for cripplingly expensive food. They’re 10/10 for exploiting students who don’t have the time, energy, or mental capacity to shop somewhere else.