PEAK SPEAK: What was the best part of 2017?

Intra Nilroy
First-year engineering
“My favourite moment in 2017 was the SFU holiday video which I did with my friends. I enjoyed it a lot.”
Zubair Shibly
First-year engineering
“The best thing about 2017 is that it’s over.”
Sun Chang
First-year engineering
“So, my favourite thing about 2017 was [. . .] spending time with friends and family because they supported me throughout the year, and I’m looking forward to 2018 with them again!”
Fatima Hassan
Second-year criminology and psychology
“So, my favourite part about 2017 would be starting the new year here in Vancouver. I moved here last September, and that was my favourite part.”
Vanessa Nethania
First-year business
“My favourite part of 2017 is that I got to live in Bali for four months and travel everywhere, and that’s amazing!”
Shahvir Sarkary
First-year business
“The best part about 2017 was I started working out and yeah, that’s about it.”
Mykhailo Novytskyi
First-year business
“For me, the best part about 2017 was that I started learning Italian.”