Compiled by Courtney Miller, Jessica Pickering, and Natasha Tar

 

For those of you who don’t know, we here at The Peak ran a survey that gave you, the students, a chance to vote on the best things about SFU. Below are the most popular answers to those questions along with some answers that really stood out.

 

Best campus resource?

  1. Women’s Centre

  2. Student Central
  3. The Learning Commons
    Standout answer: Indigenous Student Centre

 

Best place to have sex?

  1. Off campus
  2. The avocado
  3. The AQ
    Standout answer: “Everywhere. The SFSS fucks us everywhere, all the time”

 

Best sports team?

  1. Quidditch

  2. Women’s Basketball
  3. Men’s Basketball
    Standout answer: “Who has time for exercise”

 

Best nap spot?

  1. Library
  2. Women’s Centre
  3. In class
    Standout answer: On the bus

 

Best study spot?

  1. The library
  2. The AQ
  3. A department common room
    Standout answer: Women’s Centre

 

Best on-campus date spot?

  1. TIE: the AQ reflecting pool and the Highland Pub 🙁
    3. Club Ilia
    Standout answer: The observatory

 

Best coffee shop?

  1. Starbucks

  2. Renaissance Coffee
  3. Tim Hortons
    Standout answer: Higher Grounds

 

Best Instagram view?

  1. The AQ reflecting pool

  2. Other areas of the AQ
  3. West Mall Centre
    Standout answer: Roof of the Rotunda

 

Best cheap lunch?

  1. Tim Hortons
  2. Mackenzie Café
  3. Veggie Lunch
    Standout answer: Poké

 

Best club?

  1. SFU Choir
  2. Anime Club
  3. Greek Life
    Standout answer: Club Ilia

 

Best chair?

 

  1. Grey chairs in the Burnaby campus library
  2. Office chairs
  3. Highland Pub chairs
    Standout answer: All the people that were confused by this question

 

Best course for easy credit?

 

  1. Education 100
  2. TIE: Physics 190 and Mathematics 101
    Standout answer: History 115

 

Best SFSS service?

 

  1. U-Pass
  2. Food and beverage services
  3. Health and Dental Plan
    Standout answer: The Peak. [Editor’s note: We are an independent society, not an SFSS service, but thanks for the love.]

 

Best-dressed professor?

 

  1. Jody Baker

  2. TIE: George Arthur Alder, Michael Everton, and Endre Begby.
    Standout answer: “O BEBBI – C. BURGESS IN THE SUMMER MMM YEAH THOSE CHEST HAIRS MMM SO GOOOD”

 

Best bathroom?

 

  1. AQ upper floors
  2. AQ main floor
  3. Harbour Centre
    Standout answer: “Anything that’s been renovated in the last year”

 

Best weird bookstore purchase?

 

  1. Doctor Who snow globe
  2. Wool fox pillow
  3. Wool birdhouse pumpkin cottage
    Standout answer: “Regret”

 

Best lecture hall?

 

  1. Images Theatre
  2. The AQ
  3. Saywell Hall
    Standout answer: SUR 2600

 

Best bus?

 

  1. 95 B-Line
  2. 145
  3. 135 #rip
    Standout answer: 144

 

Best SFU conspiracy?

 

  1. SFU was designed by a prison architect
  2. The avocado
  3. The SFSS
    Standout answer: “ANDREW PETTER IS CURSED AND CAN’T LEAVE THE MOUNTAIN HE WORKS HERE HE LIVES HERE WAKE UP SHEEPLE (the curse can only be broken by gondola)”

 

Best place to smoke?

 

  1. Rooftops
  2. TIE: the Highland Pub patio and the balcony of Convocation Mall
    Standout answer: “Maybe don’t?”

 

Best student politician?

 

  1. Larissa Chen
  2. TIE: Enoch Weng and Matthew Fong
    Standout answer: “Deepak Sharma – dude went all out for the lols”

 

Best SFU alum?

 

  1. Terry Fox

  2. Bill Nye
  3. TIE: Margaret Trudeau and Shad
    Standout answer: “Me”

 

Best parking spot?

 

  1. Off campus
  2. TIE: West Mall Centre and below Convocation Mall
    Standout answer: “Literally wherever you can find a spot”

 

“Best of SFU” we forgot

 

Best SFSS scandal?

You decide!

 

Best closure?

Highland Pub

 

Best SFU drinking spot?

The AQ reflecting pool after midnight

 

Best dog?

The political science advisor’s dogs

 

Best spot for Wi-Fi?

Literally nowhere

 

Most inspiring professor?

Shayna Plaut, SFU International Studies

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR