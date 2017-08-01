Compiled by Courtney Miller, Jessica Pickering, and Natasha Tar
For those of you who don’t know, we here at The Peak ran a survey that gave you, the students, a chance to vote on the best things about SFU. Below are the most popular answers to those questions along with some answers that really stood out.
Best campus resource?
- Women’s Centre
- Student Central
- The Learning Commons
Standout answer: Indigenous Student Centre
Best place to have sex?
- Off campus
- The avocado
- The AQ
Standout answer: “Everywhere. The SFSS fucks us everywhere, all the time”
Best sports team?
- Quidditch
- Women’s Basketball
- Men’s Basketball
Standout answer: “Who has time for exercise”
Best nap spot?
- Library
- Women’s Centre
- In class
Standout answer: On the bus
Best study spot?
- The library
- The AQ
- A department common room
Standout answer: Women’s Centre
Best on-campus date spot?
- TIE: the AQ reflecting pool and the Highland Pub 🙁
3. Club Ilia
Standout answer: The observatory
Best coffee shop?
- Starbucks
- Renaissance Coffee
- Tim Hortons
Standout answer: Higher Grounds
Best Instagram view?
- The AQ reflecting pool
- Other areas of the AQ
- West Mall Centre
Standout answer: Roof of the Rotunda
Best cheap lunch?
- Tim Hortons
- Mackenzie Café
- Veggie Lunch
Standout answer: Poké
Best club?
- SFU Choir
- Anime Club
- Greek Life
Standout answer: Club Ilia
Best chair?
- Grey chairs in the Burnaby campus library
- Office chairs
- Highland Pub chairs
Standout answer: All the people that were confused by this question
Best course for easy credit?
- Education 100
- TIE: Physics 190 and Mathematics 101
Standout answer: History 115
Best SFSS service?
- U-Pass
- Food and beverage services
- Health and Dental Plan
Standout answer: The Peak. [Editor’s note: We are an independent society, not an SFSS service, but thanks for the love.]
Best-dressed professor?
- Jody Baker
- TIE: George Arthur Alder, Michael Everton, and Endre Begby.
Standout answer: “O BEBBI – C. BURGESS IN THE SUMMER MMM YEAH THOSE CHEST HAIRS MMM SO GOOOD”
Best bathroom?
- AQ upper floors
- AQ main floor
- Harbour Centre
Standout answer: “Anything that’s been renovated in the last year”
Best weird bookstore purchase?
- Doctor Who snow globe
- Wool fox pillow
- Wool birdhouse pumpkin cottage
Standout answer: “Regret”
Best lecture hall?
- Images Theatre
- The AQ
- Saywell Hall
Standout answer: SUR 2600
Best bus?
- 95 B-Line
- 145
- 135 #rip
Standout answer: 144
Best SFU conspiracy?
- SFU was designed by a prison architect
- The avocado
- The SFSS
Standout answer: “ANDREW PETTER IS CURSED AND CAN’T LEAVE THE MOUNTAIN HE WORKS HERE HE LIVES HERE WAKE UP SHEEPLE (the curse can only be broken by gondola)”
Best place to smoke?
- Rooftops
- TIE: the Highland Pub patio and the balcony of Convocation Mall
Standout answer: “Maybe don’t?”
Best student politician?
- Larissa Chen
- TIE: Enoch Weng and Matthew Fong
Standout answer: “Deepak Sharma – dude went all out for the lols”
Best SFU alum?
- Terry Fox
- Bill Nye
- TIE: Margaret Trudeau and Shad
Standout answer: “Me”
Best parking spot?
- Off campus
- TIE: West Mall Centre and below Convocation Mall
Standout answer: “Literally wherever you can find a spot”
“Best of SFU” we forgot
Best SFSS scandal?
You decide!
Best closure?
Highland Pub
Best SFU drinking spot?
The AQ reflecting pool after midnight
Best dog?
The political science advisor’s dogs
Best spot for Wi-Fi?
Literally nowhere
Most inspiring professor?
Shayna Plaut, SFU International Studies