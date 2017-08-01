Compiled by Courtney Miller, Jessica Pickering, and Natasha Tar

For those of you who don’t know, we here at The Peak ran a survey that gave you, the students, a chance to vote on the best things about SFU. Below are the most popular answers to those questions along with some answers that really stood out.

Best campus resource?

Women’s Centre



Student Central The Learning Commons

Standout answer: Indigenous Student Centre

Best place to have sex?

Off campus The avocado The AQ

Standout answer: “Everywhere. The SFSS fucks us everywhere, all the time”

Best sports team?

Quidditch



Women’s Basketball Men’s Basketball

Standout answer: “Who has time for exercise”

Best nap spot?

Library Women’s Centre In class

Standout answer: On the bus

Best study spot?

The library The AQ A department common room

Standout answer: Women’s Centre

Best on-campus date spot?

TIE: the AQ reflecting pool and the Highland Pub 🙁

3. Club Ilia

Standout answer: The observatory

Best coffee shop?

Starbucks



Renaissance Coffee Tim Hortons

Standout answer: Higher Grounds

Best Instagram view?

The AQ reflecting pool



Other areas of the AQ West Mall Centre

Standout answer: Roof of the Rotunda

Best cheap lunch?

Tim Hortons Mackenzie Caf é Veggie Lunch

Standout answer: Poké

Best club?

SFU Choir

Anime Club Greek Life

Standout answer: Club Ilia

Best chair?

Grey chairs in the Burnaby campus library Office chairs Highland Pub chairs

Standout answer: All the people that were confused by this question

Best course for easy credit?

Education 100 TIE: Physics 190 and Mathematics 101

Standout answer: History 115

Best SFSS service?

U-Pass Food and beverage services Health and Dental Plan

Standout answer: The Peak. [Editor’s note: We are an independent society, not an SFSS service, but thanks for the love.]

Best-dressed professor?

Jody Baker



TIE: George Arthur Alder, Michael Everton, and Endre Begby.

Standout answer: “O BEBBI – C. BURGESS IN THE SUMMER MMM YEAH THOSE CHEST HAIRS MMM SO GOOOD”

Best bathroom?

AQ upper floors AQ main floor Harbour Centre

Standout answer: “Anything that’s been renovated in the last year”

Best weird bookstore purchase?

Doctor Who snow globe Wool fox pillow Wool birdhouse pumpkin cottage

Standout answer: “Regret”

Best lecture hall?

Images Theatre The AQ Saywell Hall

Standout answer: SUR 2600

Best bus?

95 B-Line 145 135 #rip

Standout answer: 144

Best SFU conspiracy?

SFU was designed by a prison architect The avocado The SFSS

Standout answer: “ANDREW PETTER IS CURSED AND CAN’T LEAVE THE MOUNTAIN HE WORKS HERE HE LIVES HERE WAKE UP SHEEPLE (the curse can only be broken by gondola)”

Best place to smoke?

Rooftops TIE: the Highland Pub patio and the balcony of Convocation Mall

Standout answer: “Maybe don’t?”

Best student politician?

Larissa Chen TIE: Enoch Weng and Matthew Fong

Standout answer: “Deepak Sharma – dude went all out for the lols”

Best SFU alum?

Terry Fox



Bill Nye TIE: Margaret Trudeau and Shad

Standout answer: “Me”

Best parking spot?

Off campus TIE: West Mall Centre and below Convocation Mall

Standout answer: “Literally wherever you can find a spot”

“Best of SFU” we forgot

Best SFSS scandal?

You decide!

Best closure?

Highland Pub

Best SFU drinking spot?

The AQ reflecting pool after midnight

Best dog?

The political science advisor’s dogs

Best spot for Wi-Fi?

Literally nowhere

Most inspiring professor?

Shayna Plaut, SFU International Studies