Indie games you need to play

By: Yasmin Hassan, Staff Writer

We’ve all probably heard of Terraria and Stardew Valley as some of the most iconic indie games. But, here are some other options that aren’t as well known yet just (if not more) worthy!

Don’t Starve

Klei Entertainment

Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, PS4, PSVita, Wii U, iPad, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, Xbox One, PS3

$11.49 (on Steam)

Starting off strong with a Vancouver-based game studio, this Tim-Burton-esque wilderness survival game thrusts players into a darkly whimsical world with no hand holding or instructions. As Wilson, a gentleman scientist trapped by a demon in a bizarre world filled with all kinds of creatures, you must rely on your wits to craft, hunt, farm, and fight for survival. The game’s 2D characters and eerie creatures come to life in a striking 3D environment, blending charm with the foreboding. With randomly-generated maps, every playthrough offers a fresh, hostile world that dares you to outsmart it, ensuring no two adventures are ever the same.

Inscryption

Daniel Mullins Games

Windows Linux macOS PlayStation 4 PlayStation 5 Nintendo Switch Xbox One Xbox Series X/S

$22.79 (on Steam)

Content warning: brief mentions of self-mutilation.

Inscryption is a haunting blend of deckbuilding, roguelike escape room puzzles, and psychological horror, crafting a chillingly unique experience. As you build a deck of eerie woodland creature cards — through draft, surgery, or even self-mutilation — you’ll uncover the dark secrets hidden within the main villain, Leshy’s, cabin. With its unsettling atmosphere and unpredictable twists, this game takes you on a deeply disturbing journey where every card reveals a new layer of mystery. No, seriously, when you think the game is over and you beat it, it keeps going. Please play this game all the way through because you won’t be disappointed!

Kisima Ingitchuna (Never Alone)

E-Line Media

Linux, Windows OS X, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Wii U, Xbox One, iOS Android, Nintendo Switch

$16.99 (on Steam)

Kisima Ingitchuna is an award-winning atmospheric puzzle platformer that weaves a traditional Iñupiaq story into a breathtaking journey through the Arctic. Developed in collaboration with “Alaska Native community members and game developers,” the game follows Nuna and her companion Fox as they search for the source of an eternal blizzard threatening their world. You can switch seamlessly between the two characters or team up in local co-op to traverse frozen tundra, navigate treacherous ice floes, and explore underwater caverns. The game’s stunning environments, narrated in the Iñupiaq language, bring legendary characters and cultural values to life. This game offers not only an unforgettable adventure but also deep cultural insights through unlockable videos, bridging the gap between storytelling and interactive play.

It Takes Two

Hazelight Studios

PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

$54.99 (on Steam)

It Takes Two won Game of The Year in 2021 for its beautiful storytelling about a married couple dealing with challenges in their relationship and being turned into their daughter’s toys. Together, Cody and May must navigate their relationship amidst rampaging vacuums and eccentric love gurus. This game demands teamwork in order to progress through the wildly imaginative genre-bending gameplay, which offers a whimsical, unforgettable journey that proves we’re better together!