Community Days at SFU

Get to know your campus societies and participate in activities with Embark, CJSF, and more

By: Phone Min Thant, Staff Writer, Izzy Cheung, Arts & Culture Editor

Editor’s note: The Peak acknowledges that Chloë Arneson, who was interviewed, was a News Writer for The Peak in 2023. However, the writer and editor of this piece have no personal affiliation with Arneson.

“A sense of community is an important part of our university experience,” Simon Fraser Student Society’s vice president of equity and sustainability Chloë Arneson told The Peak. “Shared experiences give us the opportunity to have important conversations, forge new ideas, learn from one another, and grow as individuals.” With this in mind, she came up with “Community Days” every Thursday in the Student Union Building for students to mingle with clubs and organizations on campus.

Like a smaller version of Clubs Days, these are set up with the aim of bridging the wider student body by holding activities such as craft-making, self-help, and performances. With a backdrop of campus radio jams, some of the clubs will also be presenting paid and volunteer opportunities so you might even be able to take away something for your resume.

“This weekly event gives us an opportunity to meet students where they’re at,” Arneson added. “We can chat with them about their university experience or just sit together and do crafts.”

The SFSS is the organizing body of student unions at SFU. They coordinate many events — most notably Club Days, free breakfast programs, and cultural festivals like Ujjwal. They maintain the Student Union Building and have campaigned against issues affecting students such as tuition hikes.

“Each of the student groups is bringing something different to the table,” Arneson said.

Community Days take place every Thursday, from January 9 to February 6, between 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the social stage beside the GO Desk in the SUB, on the third floor.

Here are some of the groups you can expect to meet, with more yet to be confirmed:

The Peak

If you are reading this article, you are probably already familiar with The Peak. We’re SFU’s one and only independent weekly newspaper, allowing students easier access to the comings and goings around the university as well as the wider world. Tired of writing papers for your courses and want to write news stories, film reviews, or quizzes? Or maybe you want to turn your photography hobby into a career? The Peak is happy to chat with you about freelance paid opportunities. Stop by the table to test out a Peak-themed wordle and grab some merch!

Embark

Embark is for any member of the SFU community striving for a better world. They promote equitable and sustainable lives for students in two key areas — climate equity and food justice. Embark organizes many events and campaigns to achieve these goals, such as climate workshops, and their community kitchen and gardens. If you strive to be a changemaker one day, also consider volunteering or joining the team in a paid capacity!

CJSF

CJSF is SFU’s very own community radio station. As a representative of the campus community, they pride themselves in expressing non-mainstream voices, which is reflected in their choices of music. CJSF also works to connect the university and students by taking on various news announcements and press releases. They are also open to eager volunteers!

The Simon Fraser Public Interest Research Group (SFPIRG)

The SFPIRG is an independent research body run by students for students. Their main interests are on social and environmental justice, which they have organized many events and activities around to increase the student body’s knowledge. If you are a student with a keen heart for activism and justice and a willingness to expand your knowledge for change, consider checking out the SFPIRG’s resource library!

“The connecting thread each of our groups shares is an ideology centred around community,” Arneson explained. “In order to advocate for our community, we must actively strive to nurture a sense of community.”

As SFU undergoes budgetary issues, Arneson said the resources that were once used to promote student well-being have been slashed. Against this backdrop, Arneson is hopeful that behind Community Days lies a desire for “creating something that speaks to [students]” and “resistant communities [that] help us take care of one another.

“This event is more like a love letter to my time at SFU, and these student groups are responsible for making this school into an experience that I’m truly grateful for,” she added. “I’m in my last semester of my degree and if I’m being honest, I’m most looking forward to spending time with the leaders that I’ve had the privilege of working with during my time here.”

Community Days is an embodiment of what makes SFU a community. In this spirit, we reflect Arneson’s wishes that they will continue beyond the planned deadline of February 9. Support this effort by giving Community Days a visit every Thursday!