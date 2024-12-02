Need to Know, Need to Go: Holiday markets

By: Abigail Streifel, Peak Associate

The weather may be getting colder, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty to do. Visiting a holiday market or festival is a great way to spend a cold day — you can shop for gifts, admire artwork and decorations, and spend time with friends. Whether you’re celebrating this season or just enjoying winter, consider checking out these markets in the Lower Mainland.

Noël Holiday Light Festival & Market

Cloverdale Fairgrounds, 17905 62 Ave. #17607, Surrey

November 28–December 23, 4:00 p.m.–10:30 p.m.

Tickets: $20 for adults, $15 for youth and seniors, free for children six and under

If you’d like to see some beautiful light displays, check out the Noël Holiday Light Festival and Market, held in Surrey. Not only is there a market, but also food trucks, live music, and exciting rides such as a ferris wheel and bumper cars. You can also participate in the holiday light walk, a 1 km walk to see all the dazzling displays around the festival. With over one million lights, this festival will surely be an amazing experience!

Winter Indigenous Artisans Market

Bill Reid Gallery of Northwest Coast Art, 639 Hornby St., Vancouver

December 7, 11:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.

Tickets: Included with gallery admission ($13 for adults, $10 for seniors, $6 for youth, free for SFU students)

Come to the Winter Indigenous Artisans Market at the Bill Reid Gallery to find “unique jewelry, artwork, apparel, and more” created by Indigenous artists! Some of the over 18 vendors selling their handcrafted items here include Tanya Gregoire, Cory Hunlin, and Sacred Soul Apparel. You can also appreciate the many Indigenous art exhibits at the Bill Reid Gallery, as access to the market is included with gallery admission (which is free for current SFU students)! Come support Indigenous creators at this market!

Vancouver Black Therapy & Advocacy Foundation’s Winter Flea Market

79 W 3rd Ave., Vancouver

December 13, 5:30 p.m.–9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $15

Celebrate the season while getting some shopping done at the Vancouver Black Therapy & Advocacy Foundation’s (VBT&AF) winter flea market! Here, you can purchase gifts from more than 100 Black vendors and eat some delicious Afro-Caribbean food. It’s also a chance to support the VBT&AF, which provides “high quality mental health care” and free counselling to Black communities. All ticket sales fund this initiative, so you know your money is being used for good!

African Christmas Market

Moberly Arts & Cultural Centre, 7646 Prince Albert St., Vancouver

December 14, 12:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m.

Tickets: Free

At the African Friendship Society’s Christmas Market, you can find “organic fair trade shea butter and body care products, jewelry, baskets, fabric, clothing, and so much more” created by African artists. Not only are there shopping options at this market, but you’ll also get the opportunity to appreciate African cultures and art. In addition to free admission, attendees will also get free snacks. There are also free “cultural arts and crafts activities” for children under 12.