Spots for your spring studying sessions

By: Izzy Cheung, Staff Writer

Sweet Talk Donuts

87 Moody St., Port Moody

Open Monday–Sunday from 8:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.

If you’re planning on visiting Sweet Talk Donuts, beware — their delicious delicacies will blow your mind. Their crème brûlée donut is unlike anything else you can find in the Tri-Cities. While they don’t currently have outdoor seating, you can grab a drink and a donut, then skip over to the nearby Rocky Point Park to enjoy spring weather.

Blacksmith Bakery

9190 Church St., Langley Twp

Open Monday–Sunday from 7:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.

Fort Langley’s Blacksmith Bakery is home to ample outdoor seating and an array of yummy options for long studying sessions. Choose from a variety of pastries, pizzas, and brunch treats (as well as some salads and nourish bowls — yum!). Feeling a little spontaneous? Add a shot of Baileys to your drink to spice up your day.

Black Tiger Coffee Co.

19255 Fraser Hwy #110, Surrey

Open Monday–Friday from 8:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m. and Saturday–Sunday from 9:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Despite the slightly limited outdoor seating, Black Tiger Coffee Co. is most definitely still a spring studying destination. Their cozy indoor seating is well-lit by the natural light that seeps in through the large-scale, half-shaded windows. Their donut flavours, ranging from maple brownie to cookie monster, rotate every week — you never know what kind of mouth-watering creation you’ll end up with!

Beach Grove Cafe and Boutique

1269 Beach Grove Rd., Delta

Open Monday–Sunday from 9:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Beach Grove Cafe and Boutique offers a unique experience to partake in this spring. While you could go here to study, you’ll most likely be tempted to shop at their local business-based storefront. They host products from small businesses such as Canvas Candle Co., Surf & Stone Jewellery, and Saltspring Kitchen Co. Shop your heart out while enjoying one of their many flavours of Italian soda.

Nomad Espresso Bar and Bakery

1415 Bewicke Ave., North Vancouver

Open Monday–Sunday from 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Planning a visit to Nomad Espresso Bar and Bakery? Be sure to bring your favourite mug, as they don’t offer single-use cups. Their B.Y.O.C. initiative has resulted in 68,420 cups saved (and counting!). They even offer scones for pups who may want to join their owners on an outdoor study date. Try their refreshing blood orange black tea or a tropical mint smoothie.

Arbutus Coffee

2200 Arbutus St., Vancouver

Open Monday–Friday from 8:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. and Saturday–Sunday from 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

This cute café, located between West 4th Ave and West Broadway, is a great place to hunker down and get some work done inside or outside. From the nearby cherry blossom trees that bloom in the spring to the various chalkboards with cute designs drawn on them, you’ll be sure to have the ultimate spring studying session at Arbutus Coffee.