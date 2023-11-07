East Side Story sheds a new light on the PNE

By: Alex Ileto, Peak Associate

Content warning: mention of Japanese internment camps.

Founded in 1910, the Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) nestled in Hastings Park in East Vancouver is considered a hallmark of Vancouver by many. For over 113 years (and counting), the PNE has managed to maintain its status as an entertainment hub for Vancouverites. The 600,000 attendees at this summer’s fair goes to show how much people love the PNE.

Every summer, my friends and I visit the PNE to feast on food doused in grease, scream on the wooden roller coaster, and vibe to the summer night concerts with headliners that peaked in the ‘90s. As I got older, visiting the PNE became less of a tradition and more of a hassle. Trying to find parking was a nightmare. Standing in an endless line for food made me debate whether I should give up. Having to take an Advil after every ride was a pain. For years, I was unable to view the PNE as anything more than a money grab. That opinion has shifted after reading East Side Story by East Vancouver-raised Nick Marino. Published this year, East Side Story is Marino’s first book. Aside from writing, Marino is also a stand-up comedian and elementary school teacher based in Vancouver.

East Side Story manages to make the PNE cool again. Marino does an outstanding job bringing to light the local history and impact of the PNE — an aspect of the fairgrounds that’s often overlooked by visitors nowadays. He tells the stories of PNE employees, pageant queens, and kids who just came out to play. From sneaking into the fairgrounds to sleeping above the arcade, Marino has an expansive list of wonderful stories.

Although I myself have not experienced what it’s like to be an East Vancouver teen in the ‘70s, Marino’s fond retelling of unbelievable stories makes it easy to empathize with each anecdote. For instance, Marino dedicates a chapter to the Pacific Coliseum, a once-hot commodity in the music industry with world-renowned musicians such as Jimi Hendrix, Queen, and Elvis each having their turn on the stage. Marino highlighted the Elvis show in particular, describing the wildness of the crowd and the failed attempts to tame it. His vivid depiction of the audience made it feel like I was right there in the crowd with the thousands of other raving fans, pushing past gates and clawing my way to the king of rock and roll. Marino perfectly captures the excitement of going to the PNE.

In addition to the historical recollection, at the heart of the book is a story about family. Marino’s family has their own myriad of bizarre anecdotes, but the love and support they have for each other is unmistakable and relatable for many. At times, East Side Story reads like a memoir, which grounds the book well.

Most of the stories highlight the fun of the PNE, but Marino also acknowledges the dark past of the fair. Most importantly, he highlights the park’s conversion to a Japanese internment camp in 1942. As described in the book, after Canada declared war on Japan, more than 8,000 Japanese people were taken from their homes and forced to live in stables on Hastings Park. Of those 8,000 in the camps, 77% of them were Canadian-born and/or Canadian citizens. The internment site was maintained from March to September of 1942, but left a wound of mistrust between the Japanese community and the Canadian government that is continuing to heal to this day. I appreciate Marino’s acknowledgement of this history as it allows space for the reader to learn about and reflect on such immense tragedies.



I enjoyed East Side Story and could not think of anyone better to narrate the history of the PNE besides Marino. His comedic charm rings throughout each chapter and it’s evident that his teenage spirit still shines bright within him. East Side Story also serves as a wake-up call to those unfamiliar with the internment of the Japanese in 1942. Although I still believe that the PNE is overpriced for what it is, East Side Story has motivated me to overlook the ticket price, give the PNE a second chance and embrace my inner child.