Black excellence in sports as told through media

By: Hailey Miller, Staff Writer

Content warning: anti-Black racism and enslavement.

Films and Documentaries

Remember the Titans (2000)

Where to watch: Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

Based on a true story in Alexandria, Virginia in 1971, Black football coach Herman Boone sets out to integrate two high school football teams with fellow coach Bill Yoast. Along the way to finals, the Titans face racial prejudice. The team is discriminated against and seen as unworthy among other teams due to being interracial after many civil rights battles for Black Americans throughout the 1960s. Despite the backlash, they remain at the top of their division throughout the season, and end up at finals. The film focuses on the struggles the players face, the bond they grow, and the change they make in history as an interracial football team.

Glory Road (2006)

Where to watch: Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

This true story follows the journey of basketball coach Don Haskins and his team as he embarks on building a racially diverse roster for the Texas Western Miners in 1966. Due to the aftereffects of enslavement in the Southern United States, the lineup sparks controversy elicits racist acts from the community in the lead-up to the NCAA Championship. When two Black players on the team — Bobby Joe Hill and Harry Flournoy — begin dominating the court, a dispute raised by the community results in increased racial tension and division. The film explores the challenges the team faces to keep their head in the game and make history.

Venus and Serena (2012)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

This documentary film focuses on the life of Venus and Serena Williams, and the hardships and challenges — including racism and sexism — they’ve faced throughout their careers despite their unmatched levels of success. The film features real footage of the Williams sisters throughout their lives from growing up to going pro. The documentary explores their successes amid discrimination and racial prejudice as they cement their legacy as two of the best tennis players in history.

Black Ice (2022)

Where to watch: Crave

This Canadian documentary features stories of Black NHL players, including P.K. Subban, Wayne Simmonds, Akim Aliu, and Matt Dumba, and the racist comments and backlash they received despite their acquired success. The film acknowledges the Coloured Hockey League, which was an all-Black men’s hockey league in the Maritimes that was a safe space for athletes in a predominantly white sport.

Books:

Sting Like a Bee: Muhammad Ali vs. the United States of America, 1966-1971

By: Leigh Montville (2017)

This biography follows the journey of Muhammad Ali at the height of his career, and his life and activism both within and outside boxing. This riveting read draws upon the struggles Ali faced as he fought for his rights — and those of other Black athletes and individuals — while shining light in the face of adversity. From refusing to join the military in Vietnam due to his anti-war views, to becoming a heavyweight champion, this biography explores an in-depth portrait of Ali’s life and social impact.

The Mamba Mentality: How I Play

By: Kobe Bryant (2018)

In his memoir, Bryant draws on his personal and professional life, including his career as a Los Angeles Laker. He recalls his time on the Olympic team, and the method he single-handedly appointed to his basketball success, Mamba Mentality: trusting in the process based on the work you’ve put in. Bryant’s autobiography is filled with insight and experiences, from start to finish, as he acknowledges the hard work that resulted in his success.