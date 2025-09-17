Course Review: The wonders of classical mythology

By: Julia Nijjar, SFU Student

It’s often difficult to decide which classes to take for an upcoming semester. I constantly find myself lost in an entanglement of thoughts as I weigh the pros and cons of each potential schedule outcome. Choosing courses that align with our major and prerequisites can be straightforward, but what about the electives? Of course, GPA boosters, workload, and time management are all factors to consider. But what about finding a course which is simply enjoyable? Escape the labyrinths of your mind next enrollment period and follow the “clew” out of this tiresome dilemma. The mighty golden fleece is dull in comparison to the treasure called HUM 102.

During my first year at SFU, I took classes within my psychology major and miscellaneous electives, one of which was HUM 102. I possessed little to no knowledge about classical mythology, yet I was in dire need of an elective that aligned with my schedule.

Taking HUM 102 was a shot in the dark, which turned out to be the best decision I’ve ever made.

In the first lecture, I learned about the central figures of Greek Mythology and their importance in ancient Greek civilization. Over the semester, I discovered more about the complexity of the Olympian family tree, and the stories and battles fought among the mortals and Gods. Even while lectures were lengthy, time seemed to have flown by quicker than the sails of Odysseus’s ship on his prolonged voyage back home to Ithaca across the relentless seas.

The entire course felt like one big storytime, and some days, class felt like a gossip session as my peers and I would discuss the victories and tragedies of immortal beings.

The professor at the time, Antone Minard, appeared to have taken on the role of an all-knowing ancient bard while we eagerly listened at the edge of our seats. Now, HUM 102 is being taught online by Alessandra Capperdoni, and she’s set to teach it next semester. The course syllabus currently consists of two essays, four analysis posts, one creative assignment, contributions to a discussion board, ungraded mandatory quizzes, and the midterm and final. When I took it in spring 2024, the exams featured both written (long answer) and multiple-choice questions. Attendance was usually mandatory. I read the assigned literature once to understand, then once again to compose notes. Reading the material twice, or even three times, helped identify details I didn’t catch during the first read.

I cared so deeply for HUM 102 that spending time writing papers and quizzing friends on the subject matter as exam preparation felt more like a hobby instead of a chore. The class was engaging, and we were given opportunities to discuss topics like demigods, Homeric heroes, and seemingly impossible monsters. I felt immersed from start to finish, so much so that I decided to minor in Hellenic studies alongside my psychology major.

Even though Greek mythology may seem to differ drastically from the subject matter of psychology, I often come across overlapping themes. Take the story of the Trojan Princess Cassandra, for instance; she was gifted the ability to see the future by Apollo, who admired her. Cassandra rejected Apollo, so in anger, he cursed her never to be believed by others when she spoke of prophecies. Her struggles ultimately led to the inspiration for the naming of the mental illness called Cassandra Syndrome, which occurs in response to complex trauma and additional psychological factors discussed within the field of psychology. Neurologist Sigmund Freud was additionally heavily influenced by Greek plays such as Oedipus Rex by Sophocles and the myth of Perseus and Medusa, which inspired many of his psychoanalytic theories and beliefs.

Greek myth is so much more than just fictional stories. Many societal issues within the ancient Greek civilization mirror issues present in our society. Discrimination, misogyny, and inequality are all explored through figures like Medea, Medusa, and Pandora. Themes of love, loss, grief, and war are recurring components of life throughout the passage of time, and so Greek myths often serve as embodiments of the complex yet timeless events and emotions of humanity. By examining how these themes are portrayed, we can understand how they have helped us shape our views of society in the present day. For example, how did the people of ancient Greece create and view particular archetypes? Ares is the God of war, he represents physical strength, and is often associated with masculinity. Athena is the Goddess of war, and a strategist for the battlefield who represents wisdom. How did the people of ancient Greek assign gendered roles of the Gods? Why must Olympian brothers Zeus, Poesidon, and Hades rule over the endless skies, seas, and Underworld while their sisters rule over domains such as hearth, agriculture, and marriage?

Asking questions about how and why ancient civilizations, visionaries, and artists held particular values and beliefs can help us reshape and challenge our perspectives. It’s important to understand and learn from the past in order to sculpt a stronger future with our diverse fingertips.

The course itself is considered a “W” (writing) course and is a breadth-humanities class, so be prepared to write a few essays. These essays provide opportunities to reflect and make connections between course themes and archetypes with relevant issues, while using creative freedom. I travelled down many rabbit holes while conducting research simply out of my growing fascination with the subject. I mustn’t be blamed for behaving in such a manner . . . who wouldn’t want to learn more about the enchantress Circe who practices witchcraft in solitude on the isolated island of Aeaea? Did I mention she can also turn men into pigs?

I truly believe HUM 102 is an opportunity brighter than the Titan Helios himself. The course can equip SFU students with valuable skills such as academic essay composition and engagement with literature. I will always continue to recommend this course to my friends and peers as it has not only enhanced my experience at SFU; it transformed my life. As dramatic as it may sound, I sincerely hope other students at SFU can take a meaningful course that will alter the way they think. My only regret is that I hadn’t taken HUM 102 sooner. Perhaps the fates residing in the Underworld amongst Hades’ realm had chosen my destiny . . . finally, it is time for them to choose yours.