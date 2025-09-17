Remote learning shouldn’t have been temporary

By: Noeka Nimmervoll, Staff Writer

Who remembers the early stages of the lockdown? Specifically, the second wave? I certainly don’t like to think about the isolation much, but some systemic changes that occurred could help us even beyond the direct benefits of illness reduction.

During the early mandated COVID-19 restrictions, SFU pivoted to online courses. Despite the hardships of adjusting to a life of socioeconomic uncertainty, online courses provided an accessible portal to education that was not hindered by commutes and rigid scheduling. Students living with disabilities, in particular, benefited from online classes. Remote learning showed how education can be more equitable when access doesn’t depend on physical presence in classrooms. It protected the health and safety of students by providing an alternative option to a germ and virus-filled public space. When in-person classes were announced to be back in session, it wasn’t all cheer. Remote learning should have remained an integrated standard for classes at SFU; it’s safer and more flexible — but above all, more accessible and equitable for all students pursuing higher education.

On January 24, 2022, in-person classes resumed and the safety that remote classes provided ended. Now, health is at risk for immunocompromised students each time they show up to class. During the early stages of the lockdown, it was mandated that all non-essential activity be ceased, so most people had to stay home. Furthermore, everyone should stay home if they’re showing symptoms of illness. Now, without many remote classes offered, people who are sick are pressured to come to class — to meet their graded attendance requirements as set by their syllabi. Not only is this awful for students who drag themselves to class while sick, but it also puts everyone else, especially immunocompromised people, at risk by exposing them to an infectious environment. These health risks reinforce how removing remote learning options creates inequality for students whose health limits their ability to attend in-person. Even with a relatively healthy immune system, I am seasonally incapacitated by sickness from other students (and teachers!) who attend classes while sick. It’s frustrating to have no control over your health and have no choice but to overexert yourself to keep up with school.

The switch to remote education showcased SFU’s ability to accommodate the needs of students.

The measures taken during the second wave of COVID-19 — remote learning, social distancing, and mandated masks — showed that SFU is capable of providing effective education in a remote learning mode.

Furthermore proving that offering remote options is both possible and already within SFU’s capacity. Which, to me, makes the removal of these accommodations hard to justify.

Seasonal sickness is common and easy to spread, and it’s time that SFU acts like they know it. Remote learning is an accessible portal of education for all students, and one that SFU can provide. Although some things are better in person, online options offer flexibility and ease to the student experience. Above all, it ensures that disability and health status don’t determine who has access to education. After all, it was done once before — why can’t we do it again?