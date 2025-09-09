TransLink’s new service expansion boosts bus connectivity to SFU

The service changes, affecting 53 routes, come at a time of new investment at TransLink

By: Niveja Assalaarachchi, News Writer

On August 18, TransLink announced its latest round of service adjustments for fall 2025. As of September 1, bus service was increased for 53 routes throughout Metro Vancouver.

These adjustments were made possible by TransLink’s new investment plan, which represents the most significant increase in bus service since 2018. In a press release, TransLink noted that the service changes were primarily aimed at reducing overcrowding and wait times in the region, which had been a concern for several years.

The investment plan passed in April of this year also aims to lay the groundwork for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in the region. The BRT program would eventually involve nine routes throughout Metro Vancouver, with “dedicated lanes, transit signal priority at intersections, and weather-protected stations.” The plan is largely funded by increases to transit fees, property taxes, and $312 million of direct financial aid from the provincial government.

TransLink spokesperson Dan Mountain told The Peak that

The service changes and investment plan are “really huge for the region because even just a few months ago, we were facing potential cuts to service due to financial constraints.

So the fact that we were able to begin the largest expansion to bus service in nearly a decade is really momentous.”

The company faced a yearly $600 million gap in funding until the provincial government intervened with the aforementioned investment plan. This financial situation, largely attributed to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been driven by a collapse in transit users. In addition, the decline of alternative revenue streams, such as a gas tax imposed on motor vehicles, has presented a major problem for TransLink’s finances.

Among the bus routes affected, the 143 and 145 going to SFU’s Burnaby campus will see additional service on weekdays, with the 145 also seeing service increases on Sundays and holidays. The 321, 329, 335, 373, 393, 501, and 503 servicing Surrey Central station near SFU’s Surrey campus will also see more buses added to their schedule. The focus on improving bus routes near post-secondary institutions is directly part of the service change plan. In their press release, TransLink emphasized improved bus connectivity to 25 routes serving post-secondary institutions like SFU, UBC, and Langara.

Mountain highlighted the importance that students play in route adjustment decisions. He cited TransLink’s regular communication with student associations and leadership groups at SFU as an example. The Peak followed up with Mountain for more information on who was contacted and what was discussed, but did not receive a response by the publication deadline.

He added that the company is interested in feedback and is creating new engagement opportunities to hear critiques. For one, Mountain referenced a booth at the PNE, where transit users can express their opinions. He also emphasized TransLink’s feedback form, which helps the company capture crowding metrics and region-wide boarding statistics. These numbers ultimately help TransLink decide on where to implement quarterly service changes, as revealed by Mountain.

Transit projects, such as the Burnaby Mountain Gondola, have also failed to get off the ground. The investment plan itself only has enough funds until the end of 2027, raising concerns about the long-term viability of TransLink’s service increases.

Mountain said TransLink “will continue to advocate for transit funding through a new investment plan, which will keep service levels increasing in the future. This is what we want to see and hopefully see some big projects coming out of the region moving forward as well.”

On the Burnaby Mountain Gondola specifically, he revealed, “We are currently working on the planning work for the Burnaby Mountain Gondola, but the next steps would be to complete the business case and then to secure funding.

“We’re continuing to engage with SFU, we’re continuing to work on that planning work, and we’re hoping to see a funding commitment from senior governments in our next investment plan.”