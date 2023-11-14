SFU Student Bulletin Nov 13

By: Hana Hoffman, Peak Associate

NEWS AND UPDATES

NEW ELECTIVE COURSE – AVAILABLE FROM SPRING 2024

SFU is excited to announce the completion of their new and highly anticipated course, Taking Transit 110. This course is made to help you develop strategies to avoid missing the bus to and from school. It is also an excellent opportunity to study the nature of taking transit. Some of the covered chapters are Google Maps: Trust It or Bust It, Navigating The Bus’ Motion Sickness Spots, Guaranteeing Yourself a Good Seat, and Transitioning to Riding a Different Bus Than What You’re Used To. This course is not required; however, it is open to students of any discipline and is very beneficial to everyday life as a commuter.

MEET THE LEADERS – NOVEMBER 24

Are you new to SFU’s Burnaby Campus? Or do you want to reunite with your fellow civilians on the mountain? On November 24 at 3:00 p.m., join us in the Burnaby Mountain Conservation Area to meet the leaders and members of all the animal kingdoms we share the campus with. The main animal groups here are deer, raccoons, bears, squirrels, and rats. This is a great opportunity to converse with those who’ve been around for decades and receive useful advice on living at SFU, whether as a human or animal. RSVP today!

ACTIVITIES AND EVENTS

ART CONTEST – SUBMIT BY NOVEMBER 20

The theme for this month is “catching up.” Express your struggles of being three weeks behind on readings and assignments through any art medium. For inspiration, check out last month’s winner, who submitted a sculpture from all the pages in their notebook with random doodles. Good luck!

OPPORTUNITIES FOR YOU

WE WANT YOU! URGENTLY HIRING ELVES AND REINDEER

Are you looking for a working environment full of cookies, toys and Christmas cheer? Mail your resume to the North Pole today! Santa Claus, the operations manager and director of the holiday season, would not like to take a paws on reindeer flying prep and toy-making progress as we are getting very close to the most important day of the year. Applications from SFU residents will be the top priority because of their ability to live through cold winters and their success rate at making it into the nice list. Deadline: November 17.

APPLICATIONS OPEN FOR 2024 CLEAN SHOES BURSARY

We value all members of the SFU community who work hard to maintain their shoes, and we want to show our appreciation to the shoe respecters who consistently come to school in their cleanest and shiniest footwear. Submit your references, an essay about your shoe story, and three to five pictures of your best shoe maintenance work by November 30 to be considered for this bursary worth $300.

RESOURCES

Feeling like a melting icicle in the cold season is snow fun. Click on any of these links to help you stay solid in the long run!

Life in general: Advice from Peakie

Finding happiness: The best tips for Vancouverites

Winter advice: The ultimate checklist for preparation