Go back

Students can be “middle powers” through collective action

Opinions

Can the message behind Mark Carney’s Davos speech be embodied on a local-level?

Peak Web
Peak Web
2 min.
0
43
ILLUSTRATION: Jackie Peng / The Peak

By: Tomos Land, Staff Writer

In his special address at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January, Prime Minister Mark Carney garnered plaudits worldwide with a powerful speech on the future role of “middle powers” on the international stage. Middle powers are countries that try to influence geopolitical issues between great powers like the US and China, due to their geographic, economic, and diplomatic positions. Carney made a compelling argument for a re-calibration of international rules and norms. He argued that Canada should form issue-based coalitions with other nations who share similar values like diversifying trade, promoting gender equality, and supporting poverty reduction. This idea also holds lessons for individuals who want to stand up to the growing powers of archaic institutions and malignant corporations.

The central argument of Carney’s address focuses on the power of cooperation between nations who have found themselves subordinate to the US and China. This call to act collaboratively mirrors the founding principle of trade unions, namely the strength of collective action, which presents employees with an opportunity to bargain on a more equal footing with their employer. As economic inequality grows in Canada and the rights of workers across the globe continue to deteriorate,

Now more than ever is the time for the workers of the world to recognize the power of collective action. 

Advocacy also extends beyond the workplace. As students, we must do more to exercise our power to hold the executive teams of our institutions accountable and create a learning environment that empowers everyone to get the most out of their university experience. Taking part in groups that advocate for change on campus, participating in student societies or even running for election to the Board of Governors or Senate are all ways that we can work with other students to ensure that our voices are heard. In June 2025, four years after a group of SFU students threatened to go on hunger strike to force a divestment from fossil fuels, the university announced its investment portfolio no longer holds fossil fuel assets. SFU350, a student-led club focusing on climate action, campaigned tirelessly for eight years and were eventually successful in forcing the university to divest its assets. The club is an excellent example of how student activism can lead to meaningful change and continues its work campaigning against the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion on Lhuḵw’lhuḵw’áyten (Burnaby Mountain). Additionally, after penning an open letter with seven climate demands to the university in 2021, the Board of Governors met the first demand in April 2022 declaring a global climate emergency. This declaration empowered the university to take action to mitigate this emergency. They later laid out these actions in the SFU 2025 sustainability plan. 

Clearly, enacting meaningful change in our communities is possible, and it is made so much easier when we do so collectively. Trade unions, advocacy groups, and student organizations all benefit from the type of collaboration between individual “powers” (yes, that means you!) that the prime minister is calling for. Only together can we capitalize on the strategic autonomy that can help us prosper in an uncertain world. 

Was this article helpful?
0
0

Leave a Reply

Block title

GSS and SFSS express concern over heating conditions in student residences

News Peak Web -
By: Niveja Assalaarachchi, News Writer On April 27, the Graduate Student Society (GSS) and Simon Fraser Student Society (SFSS) issued a joint letter to SFU Residence and Housing regarding concerns over heating and cooling facilities in student residences. The letter alleged that inadequate student housing cooling facilities created a dangerous environment for students to study and live in. This letter was shared with The Peak.  The Peak reached out to Kody Sider, the director of external relations at the GSS, as well as Hyago Santana Moreira, the SFSS vice-president university and academic affairs. Sider alleged that students were regularly suffering through temperatures above 26℃, which is the province’s legal limit for living spaces according to subsection 9.33.2 of the BC building code.  “The university has done little...

Read Next

Block title

GSS and SFSS express concern over heating conditions in student residences

News Peak Web -
By: Niveja Assalaarachchi, News Writer On April 27, the Graduate Student Society (GSS) and Simon Fraser Student Society (SFSS) issued a joint letter to SFU Residence and Housing regarding concerns over heating and cooling facilities in student residences. The letter alleged that inadequate student housing cooling facilities created a dangerous environment for students to study and live in. This letter was shared with The Peak.  The Peak reached out to Kody Sider, the director of external relations at the GSS, as well as Hyago Santana Moreira, the SFSS vice-president university and academic affairs. Sider alleged that students were regularly suffering through temperatures above 26℃, which is the province’s legal limit for living spaces according to subsection 9.33.2 of the BC building code.  “The university has done little...

Block title

GSS and SFSS express concern over heating conditions in student residences

News Peak Web -
By: Niveja Assalaarachchi, News Writer On April 27, the Graduate Student Society (GSS) and Simon Fraser Student Society (SFSS) issued a joint letter to SFU Residence and Housing regarding concerns over heating and cooling facilities in student residences. The letter alleged that inadequate student housing cooling facilities created a dangerous environment for students to study and live in. This letter was shared with The Peak.  The Peak reached out to Kody Sider, the director of external relations at the GSS, as well as Hyago Santana Moreira, the SFSS vice-president university and academic affairs. Sider alleged that students were regularly suffering through temperatures above 26℃, which is the province’s legal limit for living spaces according to subsection 9.33.2 of the BC building code.  “The university has done little...

Simon Fraser University’s independent student newspaper since 1965.

For advertising inquiries: [email protected]
For promotional inquiries: [email protected]

© The Peak Publications Society

Simon Fraser University’s independent student newspaper since 1965.

For advertising inquiries: [email protected]
For promotional inquiries: [email protected]

© The Peak Publications Society