Create & Enter: Writing opportunities

By: Petra Chase, Arts & Cultures Editor

PolterGeist writing contest

Deadline: November 13 at 11:59 p.m. PST

Geist, a Canadian literary magazine of all things fact and fiction, is looking for “stories that give voice to ghostly echoes and make homes in eerie landscapes.” A play on the namesake, the word geist translates to “spirit,” “wit,” or “ghost.” Submissions can be non-fiction or fiction, as long as they’re 500 words or less. In addition to getting published both in print and online, there are cash prizes from $150–$500 for three winners. Entry includes a one-year subscription for $25 and each additional entry is $5. As a subscriber, you’ll get mailed a quarterly print issue!

Solastalgia volume II submissions

Deadline: November 27 at 11:59 p.m. PST

Solastalgia is a youth-led, Vancouver-based “eco-engagement and climate action zine.” Their first volume, available on Issuu, tackled eco-anxiety and grief. For their next volume, they want contributors to consider, “What gives you optimism, agency, or sense of community in the face of our shared reality?” and “What sparks your active hopes and radical imaginations of a better future?” On top of poetry and prose, they’re open to drawings, paintings, graphics, photos, collages, and more! Canadians aged 15–30 can submit, and receive a $150 honorarium. Find out more on their Instagram, @gensolastalgia, or contact solastalgiazine@gmail.com for more information.

SLC Undergraduate Writing Contest

Deadline: Opens November 27 and closes January 7, but each category closes after 25 submissions are reached

It’s time to start writing your academic papers with SFU’s Student Learning Commons’ annual writing contest in mind! Open to undergraduate students, papers must be between 1,250–2,500 words and also submitted to an SFU course in 2023. There are four categories: first year, middle years, fourth year plus, and the plurilingual prize category. First and second place in each category win $200 and $150, and there will also be honourable mentions. Find out more about eligibility, deadlines, criteria, submissions, and the judging process at journals.lib.sfu.ca/index.php/slc-uwc/contest.