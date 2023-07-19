Shoebox is an ode to queerness and cultural identity

By: Olivia Visser, Copy Editor

Content warning: mention of intergenerational trauma.

It’s been a while since I’ve listened to an album in one sitting, but Kimmortal’s new release, Shoebox, had me doing so with ease. Kimmortal is an established and well-loved “queer non-binary Filipinx rapper” based in so-called Vancouver, BC. They’ve received widespread acclaim for their creative soundscapes, visual art, and music. Released on July 7, Shoebox brings together an innovative blend of rap, hip-hop, pop, and electronica in a feel-good yet emotive collection of songs. Themes of diaspora, settler-colonialism, and queerness permeate their lyrics and make for a meaningful listening experience. According to their website bio, “Kimmortal strives to build worlds that make queer and diasporic weird kids feel like they belong.” This album does just that.

I was mesmerized by the powerful bassy backtracks that accompany most songs on the album, but even more drawn towards Kimmortal’s intricate lyrics. For example, “Run” focuses on intergenerational trauma, with the opening lyrics being: “My mom buried her mom’s shit / Who buried her mom’s shit / Who buried her mom’s shit / Who buried her mom’s shit / Deep in the soil of another country / So why talk about it?” I was particularly struck by the raw passion in Kimmortal’s voice, which pairs well with the atmospheric instrumental.

Kimmortal is particularly talented at speaking to challenging feelings, but they also weave in tracks that radiate pure joy. In their press release, Kimmortal describes Shoebox as “a nostalgic collection of memories, reflections on lessons learned, and queer joy.” They draw from childlike influences like the documentary, “How We Got To Sesame Street,” and write that “the album is dedicated to [their] inner child.” Appropriately, “Tabi Tabi Po” is a short yet breezy track with nostalgic allusions to Kimmortal’s Filipinx roots. Tabi tabi po means “excuse me” or “may I pass” in Tagalog, and is generally addressed to spirits as a means of avoiding bad luck. The song’s muted yet bubbly guitar backing made me feel warm inside.

Likewise, “I like what I like” is an upbeat queer anthem that’ll stick in your head for days. Melodic ukulele meets a bouncy bassline and celebratory lyrics like, “I love being queer, Brown, and non-binary.” Kimmortal also directly references their eccentric album cover in this song, saying, “I use clay to make a weird tree forest / And then I photoshop myself into it.” The following track, “Don’t Be Afraid,” boasts a deep raunchy riff that’ll make you dance wherever you are. “Fill up that white space with colour,” echoes throughout the song as a reclamation of Black and Brown visibility in white colonized spaces.

One of my favourite tracks off the album, “K I’m Mortal,” is bound to be a hit. Its catchy pulsating beat accompanies lyrics about colonialism, neurodivergence, and queerness. It was refreshing to hear words like, “ADHD what the doctor wrote / I found it buried inside my notes / Too many femmes not diagnosed / Cleaning up after bros.”

I wish I had the space to expand on each song, because they’re all so individually captivating. For those interested, Kimmortal is hosting a Shoebox listening party on July 24 at The Cobalt. Tickets are $20 on Eventbrite. Don’t miss out!

Check out Kimmortal on their website, https://kimmortalportal.com, and Instagram @kimmortaltheartist.