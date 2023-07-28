Fusion Festival returns to Holland Park

By: Saije Rusimovici, Staff Writer

The Surrey Fusion Festival is back in Holland Park this summer on July 22–23. This year’s theme is “Dance Around the World.” Fusion Festival not only provides an opportunity to try various culinary creations, but also celebrates the diversity of the community. The family-friendly event runs from 11:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m. on both days and includes a variety of activities for people of all ages.

“The Surrey Fusion Festival serves as a vibrant showcase of the diversity within the Surrey community,” said Jenna Kuzemski, senior marketing and events specialist at the City of Surrey. “As a free festival that attracts over 90,000 attendees over two days, it brings together people from all walks of life, fostering a sense of unity and community pride.”

Kuzemski highlights how Surrey Fusion Fest “promotes social cohesion, respect, and celebration of diversity” not only in Surrey, but the entire Lower Mainland. Some of Kuzemski’s favourite aspects of the event are tasting authentic dishes from all around the world, in addition to watching amazing performances throughout the festival.

Both local and internationally recognized performers take one of nine stages. This includes JUNO award winner D.J. Shub, an Indigenous artist known for his electronic beats. He is just one of several Indigenous performers taking the stage. This lineup also includes Indigenous experimental duo PIQSIQ and Indigenous country singer Don Amero. Also performing are internationally renowned Punjabi artists Gurnam Bhullar and Ikky. Entertainment includes dance performances by V3, a traditional Vietnamese ensemble, Surrey International Folk Dancing Society, Grupo America, Higher Ground Dance Company, and many more. In total, there are over 50 different groups performing over the two days.

One of the other highlights of Fusion Fest includes a selection of 50 food and beverage pavilions representing a different culture. Select pavilions will also be selling traditional art pieces. Pavilions include delicious food from across different countries including Cambodia, China, Fiji, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Philippines, Ukraine, and more. Beer and wine from around the world will be offered at The Cantina and will be served from 12:30 p.m.–9:00 p.m. on both days.

The Indigenous Village offers the opportunity not only to try out Métis cuisine, but “to learn about Indigenous cultures through education, workshops, cultural sharing, and contemporary performances.” The Indigenous Market offers handmade artwork and crafts created by local Indigenous artisans.

Other activities include amusement rides presented by Shooting Star Amusements, including favourites like the Zipper, the Spider, Zero Gravity, and many more. Several bouncy castles will be set up around the park for kids. Admission to the event is free, and ride tickets are available for purchase on-site. There will also be free face painting and kids’ crafts provided by the Downtown Surrey BIA.

For more information about Fusion Festival, visit their website at surreyfusionfestival.ca.