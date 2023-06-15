SFU hosts speaking engagement panel with Full Circle studio

By: Izzy Cheung, Staff writer

Editor’s note: On July 6, 2023 this article was updated to correct the following information. It was incorrectly stated that Full Circle created the first 3 Skate games. Also, Jaylenne Ayala’s job title is lead test software engineer, not lead test software designer.

On May 31, in conjunction with SFU Career and Volunteer Services, Full Circle studio held an online speaking engagement panel about working in the video game industry. Full Circle is part of Electronic Arts (EA) and is based in Vancouver, BC, but operates remotely. For the event, panel members were made of eight Full Circle employees: Sasha Farhat, Elliott Walton, Logan Buchanan, Jon Lawlor, Jaylenne Ayala, Andrea Thiessen, Marilyn MacDonald, and Angela Saenz, who moderated the event.

The event started with a brief presentation detailing Full Circle’s current and upcoming projects. Currently, they’re working on creating the next evolution of the Skate series, which initially emerged in 2007. Between 2007 and 2010, three Skate titles were created under EA Black Box studio. In 2020, Full Circle announced it would be working on a new installment of the game. Their current project is a result of players’ and fans’ desire to bring the games back.

Panellists stressed the importance of developing your skill set for working in the video game industry. Helpful tools they noted included the GDC (Game Developers Conference series) on YouTube, and Jesse Schell’s The Art of Game Design.

“Develop a critical eye for [watching how things work in the world] and it will make you so, so much better at making them,” world artist, MacDonald, said. “Don’t be afraid to see what the talented people around you are up to. It’s so, so important to developing your skill set.”

When asked about what is often expected from the portfolio of someone looking to get into game design, lead level designer, Walton, discussed the importance of the learning experience. “I’d rather see the application of what you’ve learned more than the final product,” he said. “It should be more concentrated around proving that you can learn really well and listen in class and apply it.”

“I feel like a toolbelt with a strong skill set is super-duper important [ . . . ] mainly soft skills,” associate producer, Thiessen, mentioned regarding obtaining a role in the video game industry. “People skills, communication skills, listening skills, time management, problem-solving, leadership and even empathy,” she expanded.

“Soft skills are just as important [as technical skills],” studio engagement and culture specialist, Saenz said. “Ultimately, you’re a team. You could be an individual contributor but you’re all going towards the same goal, so those skills are very, very important.”

The event ended with a final question that had each panellist offering advice they would have wanted as their past selves in university.

“Give yourself the grace to be bad at something and trust in your abilities, and one day you won’t be stuck in the gap anymore,” MacDonald said.

“Never be too proud to say ‘I’m sorry’ or ‘I don’t know,’ and always just be in the learning mindset,” Saenz added. “Surround yourself with people that are supportive.”

Head of engineering, Lawlor listed a few words of advice. “Don’t sweat the small stuff. It really doesn’t matter. Try to relax and enjoy yourself. It goes a lot faster than you might think it does.”

“Don’t be afraid to just go with the flow. Things might go wrong and that’s okay, because we can fix things,” Thiessen advised.

Walton reflected on his past experiences with pressure and how this impacted his journey. “It’s kind of about enjoying the process a little bit more [ . . . ] this is like a dream, where I’m at [now] and I didn’t stop and enjoy it along the way as much as I should have.”

Systems designer and former SFU SIAT co-op student, Buchanan, remarked on his experiences filling out applications. “It’s what got me into the jobs I’m now absolutely over-the-moon to be in [ . . . ] those [hard] times are worth it no matter how terrible it is to fill out those applications over and over again.”

“See failure and rejection as a learning experience,” responded Ayala, lead test software engineer. “It helped me get to where I’m at.”

“You won’t know until you try,” concluded software engineer Farhat. “It’s all a learning experience, failing is key [ . . . ] just because you’ve gotten declined doesn’t mean you’re anything less, so just keep trying and never shorten yourself of anything.”