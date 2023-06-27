Monday Music: Songs in solidarity

By: C Icart, Humour Editor

On June 15, the Teaching Support Staff Union (TSSU) escalated strike actions and began picketing around campus. As a reminder, the TSSU is “fighting for better compensation and cost of living adjustments, better health benefits and pensions for instructors.” You can stand in solidarity with them by not crossing the picket line and talking to fellow students and community members about the strike and its importance. Strike songs and protest songs have a long history. Around the world, workers and their supporters have used music to denounce their working conditions and demand fair treatment. In light of that, here’s a playlist of songs that support workers and the union movement.

“Hold The Line” by Tom Morello ft. grandson

If you watch one music video today, make it the Union Strong edit of this song. The mighty alt-rock song is interspersed with clips from various strike actions and workers talking about the importance of unions. In an interview, grandson explained, “‘Hold the line’ is a phrase that traces back to trench warfare and has become a union rally cry for anyone experiencing backlash for standing their ground.” This song is perfect for headbanging when you’re running out of steam. When SFU does everything to cause delays, TSSU holds the line.

“We Are the Union” by Jaywalk, Grim, & Shatoya Thomas-Flemmings

This one isn’t on Spotify, but the trip to YouTube is worth it. This rap song is about “Brooklyn Cablevision workers [who] saw through the corporate lies, organized to join the Communications Workers of America, and immortalized the experience in this amazing song.” The first verse starts with “Union busting is so disgusting,” and I must say — no lies are told in the entire song. Shatoya Thomas-Flemmings’ vocals on the chorus are so uplifting and inspiring.

“More Than a Paycheck” by Sweet Honey in the Rock

Sweet Honey in the Rock is an African-American music collective that’s been around for 50 years. Over the years, more than 20 artists have been a part of the collective, making music that “challenges its listeners with songs on topics including motherhood, spirituality, freedom, civil liberties, domestic violence, and racism.” “More Than a Paycheck” calls out poor working conditions as the a cappella group sings soulfully about how their job is not just sending them home with money but also a myriad of diseases, including asbestosis, silicosis, and stress-related illness. As a reminder, you have a right to refuse unsafe work. Check out the TSSU website for more details on when and how to do so.

“9 to 5” by Dolly Parton

You probably know this one, but when was the last time you really thought about the lyrics? It was initially written for the 9 to 5 movie: a comedy based on the 9 to 5 movement that “united women across race, class, and age divides, won millions of dollars in back pay and raises from corporate titans, [and] formed a women-led union affiliated with the Service Employees International Union.” The song, bursting with anti-capitalist sentiment, soared to the top of country and pop charts. You go, comrade Dolly!

“On Strike” by Gmac Cash

Listen, I can appreciate a folk strike song from the 20th century. However, some of these top “union song lists” online will have you believe the only existing labour rights songs are old and written by white folks. So here’s another picket line rap song. Gmac Cash, a former Chrysler worker, released this song “in solidarity with [General Motors] strikers.” It’s incredibly catchy. Listen to it once, and I can guarantee you will be singing: “We goin’ on strike / We goin’ on strike / We goin’ on strike / Till they get this shit right” all week.

Honourable mention: “Bitch Better Have My Money” by Rihanna

This song’s not about workers’ rights, but the version I sing in my head is. Hear me out: “Pay us what you owe us, don’t act like you forgot / SFU better have our money.” If you think about how “TAs, TMs, SIs, and ELC/ITP Instructors do approximately 50% of all in-person teaching at SFU, while earning less than 5% of the University’s annual budget,” it’s super clear that TSSU isn’t asking for hand-outs, but simply a fair cut of the money they generate for the university. Remember: “The University works because [the TSSU does].”

