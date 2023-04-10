60% accurate Netflix trivia

By: Saije Rusimovici, Staff Writer
- What was the first Netflix original series?
- Black Mirror
- House of Cards
- Stranger Things
- Money Heist
2. Which Netflix original show was streamed for 1.65 billion hours in 2021?
- You (Season 3)
- Ginny & Georgia (Season 1)
- Squid Game
- Lupin
3. What popular movie was shot at the SFU Surrey campus?
- Fantastic Four (2005)
- Agent Cody Banks (2003)
- Underworld Awakening (2012)
- Spy Game (2001)
4. Where did Netflix’s opening sound effect come from?
- The sky after Taylor Swift’s private jet emitted 8,000 tonnes of CO2
- Elon Musk paying child support (in pennies)
- A soundscape of construction at SFU
- Blockbuster disappearing off the face of the earth
5. Which SFU English professor’s book-to-screen adaptation was nominated for several Canadian Screen Awards?
- Nicky Didicher
- JD Fleming
- David Chariandy
- Joanne Leow
6. What was Netflix originally called?
- The Wattpad adaptation centre
- Can’t stop, won’t stop cancelling shows after one season
- Millennials are going to eat this shit up
- The flix network
7. Which Marvel television show was filmed in Vancouver?
- Hawkeye
- The Flash
- Moonknight
- Jessica Jones
8. What rebooted show is coming to Netflix this summer?
- Toddlers & Tiaras: Next gen
- AI Dance Moms
- Total Drama: Chris and Chef’s love story
- Supernanny takes on nepo babies
9. Which Netflix original documentary won an Oscar this year?
- Minding the Gap
- The Redeem Team
- Miss Americana
- The Elephant Whisperers
10. How many people have Netflix subscriptions?
- More than one
- A googolplex
- 1.456 x 1011
- 3.14159265359
Answer Key
