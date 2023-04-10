60% accurate Netflix trivia

How well do you actually know the streaming service? (IMPOSSIBLE CHALLENGE)

By: Saije Rusimovici, Staff Writer

What was the first Netflix original series?

Black Mirror House of Cards Stranger Things Money Heist

2. Which Netflix original show was streamed for 1.65 billion hours in 2021?

You (Season 3) Ginny & Georgia (Season 1) Squid Game Lupin

3. What popular movie was shot at the SFU Surrey campus?

Fantastic Four (2005) Agent Cody Banks (2003) Underworld Awakening (2012) Spy Game (2001)

4. Where did Netflix’s opening sound effect come from?

The sky after Taylor Swift’s private jet emitted 8,000 tonnes of CO 2 Elon Musk paying child support (in pennies) A soundscape of construction at SFU Blockbuster disappearing off the face of the earth

5. Which SFU English professor’s book-to-screen adaptation was nominated for several Canadian Screen Awards?

Nicky Didicher JD Fleming David Chariandy Joanne Leow

6. What was Netflix originally called?

The Wattpad adaptation centre Can’t stop, won’t stop cancelling shows after one season Millennials are going to eat this shit up The flix network

7. Which Marvel television show was filmed in Vancouver?

Hawkeye The Flash Moonknight Jessica Jones

8. What rebooted show is coming to Netflix this summer?

Toddlers & Tiaras: Next gen AI Dance Moms Total Drama: Chris and Chef’s love story Supernanny takes on nepo babies

9. Which Netflix original documentary won an Oscar this year?

Minding the Gap The Redeem Team Miss Americana The Elephant Whisperers

10. How many people have Netflix subscriptions?

More than one A googolplex 1.456 x 10 11 3.14159265359

Answer Key

B C A B VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED. C A WEAK STOMACHS BEWARE. C B No, it’s for your own good. D A Meet the original user.