This week at SFU

All the athletic action from February 6–12

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor

Home Games

Thursday, February 9: men’s basketball vs Alaska Anchorage at 7:00 p.m. (West Gym)

0–1 against Alaska Anchorage this season

Saturday, February 11: men’s basketball vs Alaska Fairbanks at 7:00 p.m. (West Gym)

Senior Night

Last home game of the season

Saturday, February 11: hockey vs Okanagan Lakers at 3:45 p.m. (Bill Copeland Sports Centre)

Won last game 7–0 against the Logan Lake Miners

Forward Nick Wicks leads the team with 35 points (13G, 22A) in 14 games

Away Games

Thursday, February 9: women’s basketball vs Saint Martin’s (Wash.) at 5:15 p.m.

0–1 against Saint Martin’s this season

SFU forward Jessica Wisotzki led all shooters with 19 points

Friday, February 10 until Saturday, February 11: track and field at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational at 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. respectively

Second meet this season at Boston University

Friday, February 10 until Saturday, February 11: track and field at Husky Invitational (all day)

Third trip to the University of Washington this season

Saturday, February 11: women’s basketball vs Western Oregon at 2:00 p.m.

Won 70–44 against Western Oregon earlier this season

SFU guard Grace Killins racked up a game-high 20 points, while going 6–8 at the three-point line

Saturday, February 11 until Sunday, February 12: swimming at UVIC for the BC Tri-meet (all day)

Last meet ahead of the NCAA Division II Championships

Sunday, February 12: women’s wrestling at Menlo Open (all day)

Final competition before championships