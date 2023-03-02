This week at SFU

All the athletic action from February 6–12

photo of an SFU swimmer in the water.
PHOTO: Wilson Wong / SFU Athletics

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor

Home Games 

Thursday, February 9: men’s basketball vs Alaska Anchorage at 7:00 p.m. (West Gym)

  • 0–1 against Alaska Anchorage this season

Saturday, February 11: men’s basketball vs Alaska Fairbanks at 7:00 p.m. (West Gym)

  • Senior Night
  • Last home game of the season 

Saturday, February 11: hockey vs Okanagan Lakers at 3:45 p.m. (Bill Copeland Sports Centre)

  • Won last game 7–0 against the Logan Lake Miners 
  • Forward Nick Wicks leads the team with 35 points (13G, 22A) in 14 games

Away Games

Thursday, February 9: women’s basketball vs Saint Martin’s (Wash.) at 5:15 p.m. 

Friday, February 10 until Saturday, February 11: track and field at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational at 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. respectively 

  • Second meet this season at Boston University

Friday, February 10 until Saturday, February 11: track and field at Husky Invitational (all day)

  • Third trip to the University of Washington this season

Saturday, February 11: women’s basketball vs Western Oregon at 2:00 p.m. 

  • Won 70–44 against Western Oregon earlier this season 
  • SFU guard Grace Killins racked up a game-high 20 points, while going 6–8 at the three-point line

Saturday, February 11 until Sunday, February 12: swimming at UVIC for the BC Tri-meet (all day)

  • Last meet ahead of the NCAA Division II Championships 

Sunday, February 12: women’s wrestling at Menlo Open (all day)

  • Final competition before championships

