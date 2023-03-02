This week at SFU

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor
Home Games
Thursday, February 9: men’s basketball vs Alaska Anchorage at 7:00 p.m. (West Gym)
- 0–1 against Alaska Anchorage this season
Saturday, February 11: men’s basketball vs Alaska Fairbanks at 7:00 p.m. (West Gym)
- Senior Night
- Last home game of the season
Saturday, February 11: hockey vs Okanagan Lakers at 3:45 p.m. (Bill Copeland Sports Centre)
- Won last game 7–0 against the Logan Lake Miners
- Forward Nick Wicks leads the team with 35 points (13G, 22A) in 14 games
Away Games
Thursday, February 9: women’s basketball vs Saint Martin’s (Wash.) at 5:15 p.m.
- 0–1 against Saint Martin’s this season
- SFU forward Jessica Wisotzki led all shooters with 19 points
Friday, February 10 until Saturday, February 11: track and field at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational at 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. respectively
- Second meet this season at Boston University
Friday, February 10 until Saturday, February 11: track and field at Husky Invitational (all day)
- Third trip to the University of Washington this season
Saturday, February 11: women’s basketball vs Western Oregon at 2:00 p.m.
- Won 70–44 against Western Oregon earlier this season
- SFU guard Grace Killins racked up a game-high 20 points, while going 6–8 at the three-point line
Saturday, February 11 until Sunday, February 12: swimming at UVIC for the BC Tri-meet (all day)
- Last meet ahead of the NCAA Division II Championships
Sunday, February 12: women’s wrestling at Menlo Open (all day)
- Final competition before championships
