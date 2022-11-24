Need to Know Need to Go

By: Petra Chase, Art & Culture Editor

Flourish Together: A QTBIPoC Arts Market

When: December 17, 11:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Where: Massy Arts Gallery, at 23 East Pender Street (in person and online vendors)

Massy Arts Society, Massy Books, and JotikaArt present this exciting holiday arts market with the purpose of uplifting artists through “community building and resistance.” Whether you’re joining online or in-person, there are tons of queer, trans, Black, and people of colour artists to support. From jewelry and visual art to illustrations and textiles, this is the perfect chance to find that special holiday gift! Learn more about the artists, their stories of resistance and resilience, and how you can support them on their webpage. Entry is pay-what-you-can ($0–$10). They are also looking for volunteers. Email jotikart@gmail.com to help.

Anti-Carceral Day, Volume III: A Pop-Up Market Fundraiser

When: December 4, 12:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m.

Where: Massy Arts Gallery, at 23 East Pender Street

Hosted by Massy Arts Society, this fundraiser supports “land defenders and abolitionist organizers,” including “Unist’ot’en Healing Center, Gidimt’en Checkpoint, Tsastilqualus and the rematriation of Hiladi Village, and abolitionist work in so-called Vancouver.” There will be snacks, zines, stickers, art, clothing and accessories, and more! Masks are mandatory and available at the door. The gallery is wheelchair accessible and has a gender neutral washroom. Find out more about COVID-19 protocols, accessibility, and community care on their community care page.

“You Touch Me” performance

When: December 8–10, 8:00 p.m.

Where: Scotiabank Dance Centre

Dance artists Arash Khakpour and SFU alumna Emmalena Fredriksson present You Touch Me, a performance ensemble hosted by The Dance Centre as part of their Global Dance Connections 2022–2023 series. The performance features duets from six performers from diverse backgrounds in which they “dance, entertain, question and challenge each other, touching on universal themes from togetherness, aging and love, to climate change and migration.” Student tickets are $25. Watch the trailer on The Dance Centre’s webpage.