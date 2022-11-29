Horoscopes November 28th – December 3rd

By: Hana Hoffman, SFU Student

Aries

Look into the sky tonight when the whole town has their lights off and the ambience is cold, silent, and peaceful. Count how many stars you see with your vision, then make a wish for each one. Why do this? Because every one of those wishes will come true next year.

Taurus

Think back on all the nights of 2022 so far. Do you think your average hours of sleep per night was above or below seven hours? Whatever it may be, try to get a slightly higher average next year. Or maybe you’ll hibernate this December and make your daily sleep average shoot up into the sky to make it unbeatable next year . . .

Gemini

For you, Gemini, 2023 is going to be a year for clearing off everything on your to-do list. Want to take that vacation to LA? Still trying to convince yourself to learn how to play guitar? Go for it!

Cancer

Cancer, you are invited to participate in the writing challenge! Get a notebook, decorate it any way you’d like, and write a quick little something every day about anything that’s on your mind. It’ll be cool to read later, so you won’t regret it!

Leo

You’re gonna open up a little more next year and find some opportunities to participate in, whether it’s joining a club or getting involved in the community. As a result, you’ll make lots of new friends!

Virgo

You may have had a good year, a bad year, or something in between. Whatever it was, just know that 2023 is going to be better. Maybe you’ll win the lottery, get straight A’s, book a vacation, or adopt a pet. Something great will happen next year and it’s something to be excited for!

Libra

Black Friday just passed and you went shopping, feeling certain that you checked every single thing off your December shopping list. But wait . . . Oh no, you forgot to buy the chocolate countdown calendar! Sorry to break it to you, but now you’ll have to buy it in full price :’(

Scorpio

No matter how many L’s you took this year, we’re gonna leave that in 2022 and only take our W’s to 2023 so we can continue to water, nourish and grow them into BIG W’s. 2023 is gonna be your year, I know it 😉

Sagittarius

What a wild year it’s been! You’ve worked so hard this year and you should treat yourself this New Year’s. Some ideas could be buying a new laptop, new clothes, or getting a new hairstyle done. After all, it’s, “New year, new me!”

Capricorn

How many days of 2022 did you spend thinking too much about the past or future? For the next year, I challenge you to live in the moment and focus mainly on the present; it’s something we often take for granted. Have fun!

Aquarius

Are you really ready to step into a brand new year soon? Or do you want to stay in this year forever? If you want to stop time and be stuck in 2022, I wish you the best of luck in finding Peter Pan so he can take you to Neverland.

Pisces

Pisces, you need to save more memories. I’m serious! Start taking more pictures and videos of your daily life so you can live the moments again later. Go and make 2023 unforgettable 🙂