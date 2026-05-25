Go back

Stephen Harper: a man looking for love

Humour

A few candidates for this exemplary man

Peak Web
Peak Web
2 min.
0
343
ILLUSTRATION: Jackie Peng / The Peak

By: Anonymous

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry’s glamorous Coachella fling has captured headlines across the world. It’s also got us at The Peak thinking about how Canada’s other, albeit slightly forgotten, political heartthrob is yet to find that special someone on the red carpet. With ice-cold blue eyes and a passion for austerity, I’m of course talking about Stephen Harper. To address this injustice, I’ve compiled a list of five wonderful partners who could be the rose to Stephen’s thorn and get the ultimate bachelor (but not really, because he’s married. We’ll be sure to sort that out before the knot is tied). Perhaps he can even attend the MET Gala next year . . . 

The Hamburglar 

Harper’s “tough on crime” policy approach mixed with the Hamburglar’s naughty, thieving personality could give these two lovebirds a dynamic mirrored by Batman and Catwoman . . . a real steamy and saucy love/hate relationship could be on the cards here. 

Hillary Clinton 

Hillary Clinton and Stephen Harper would be a true Romeo and Juliet story. Stephen, from Canada, Hillary from the US; the most recent Conservative prime minister and an establishment Democrat. Despite their differences, I could see these two having a romantic stroll by the Rideau Canal, giggling about their shared distrust for Bernie Sanders, and whispering sweet, neoliberal nothings. 

Judge Judy

Judge Judy interrupting one of Stephen’s stammering drawls about fiscal policy with an “I’m speaking now, sir” would elicit more of an emotional reaction out of him than the 2008 recession. These two are perfect for each other. It’s giving two Karen’s going after each other in a Karen-off.  

Katy Perry

Steve never got his revenge for Trudeau absolutely destroying him in the 2015 federal election. He cost him his job, honour, prestige, and ego boost. The ultimate form of payback? Stealing Trudeau’s gal. To be honest, he’d need a lot of rizz to fulfill this one. Sorry, Harpie Warpie. We backtrack on our recommendation. 

While Trudeau might be nabbing the front pages of the tabloids now — and making it onto your FYP on TikTok in scenes of steamy edits — Canada shouldn’t forget about our silver fox waiting in the wings for his turn in the spotlight. Beneath all of the tax breaks for the wealthy and privatization of our nations’ natural resources, Stephen Harper is just a simple guy looking for love, just like the rest of us. 

 

Was this article helpful?
0
0

Leave a Reply

Block title

Vancouver Whitecaps in danger of franchise relocation

News Peak Web -
By: Jonah Lazar, Staff Writer After over half a century playing in Vancouver, Major League Soccer (MLS) club the Vancouver Whitecaps may be relocated, as potential buyers of the club look towards Las Vegas as a new home for the franchise.  Following the Whitecaps being put on sale in December 2024, a potential buyer of the club has been considering relocating elsewhere to increase revenue. Earlier this month, an American investment group led by billionaire Grant Gustavson formally submitted a bid to purchase the club, with the stated goal of relocating the Whitecaps to Las Vegas. While this potential relocation unfolds, the community has been rallying to keep the team in Vancouver. The Save The Caps movement was founded by the Vancouver Southsiders as an effort...

Read Next

Block title

Vancouver Whitecaps in danger of franchise relocation

News Peak Web -
By: Jonah Lazar, Staff Writer After over half a century playing in Vancouver, Major League Soccer (MLS) club the Vancouver Whitecaps may be relocated, as potential buyers of the club look towards Las Vegas as a new home for the franchise.  Following the Whitecaps being put on sale in December 2024, a potential buyer of the club has been considering relocating elsewhere to increase revenue. Earlier this month, an American investment group led by billionaire Grant Gustavson formally submitted a bid to purchase the club, with the stated goal of relocating the Whitecaps to Las Vegas. While this potential relocation unfolds, the community has been rallying to keep the team in Vancouver. The Save The Caps movement was founded by the Vancouver Southsiders as an effort...

Block title

Vancouver Whitecaps in danger of franchise relocation

News Peak Web -
By: Jonah Lazar, Staff Writer After over half a century playing in Vancouver, Major League Soccer (MLS) club the Vancouver Whitecaps may be relocated, as potential buyers of the club look towards Las Vegas as a new home for the franchise.  Following the Whitecaps being put on sale in December 2024, a potential buyer of the club has been considering relocating elsewhere to increase revenue. Earlier this month, an American investment group led by billionaire Grant Gustavson formally submitted a bid to purchase the club, with the stated goal of relocating the Whitecaps to Las Vegas. While this potential relocation unfolds, the community has been rallying to keep the team in Vancouver. The Save The Caps movement was founded by the Vancouver Southsiders as an effort...

Simon Fraser University’s independent student newspaper since 1965.

For advertising inquiries: [email protected]
For promotional inquiries: [email protected]

© The Peak Publications Society

Simon Fraser University’s independent student newspaper since 1965.

For advertising inquiries: [email protected]
For promotional inquiries: [email protected]

© The Peak Publications Society