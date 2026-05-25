Need to Know, Need to Go: Events for an active summertime

By: Jen Westling, SFU Student

Open level ballet class

UBC Life Building, Room 26

Every Monday, 5:00 p.m.–6:30 p.m. (May 11–August 24)

Drop-in, $5 cash or card at door

Five, six, seven, eight! UBC’s Ballet Club is hosting weekly ballet classes every Monday this summer, running from May 11 to August 24. Each class is tailored to match the experience of attendees with different instructors leading throughout the season. Whether you are trying ballet for the first time or already familiar, at only $5 per class, this is a fun and affordable activity to enjoy with friends. While no registration is required, I would recommend arriving early as class sizes are capped at 25 people. Bring your ballet shoes (or a pair of socks) and be ready to plié!

Ryan’s forest walks

Various locations throughout Vancouver

Various events run throughout the summer

Register at https://www.ryanforestwalks.ca, free (unless otherwise stated)

If dancing is not your forte, check out the local Forest Walk tours hosted by Ryan Regier! A forest educator, research librarian, and member of the Nature Vancouver Botany Committee, Regier has multiple walking tours coming up in May and June on their website (all of which are free!) with more to come. Just as a note, these are not your basic run of the mill forest walks — get ready to wander, ask questions, and learn about the world around you on these high-energy tours. Upcoming events in May include a Forest History Walk of the Pacific Spirit Regional Park and Coyote Night at Jericho Beach Park.

Mini golf and train

Bear Creek Park, Surrey

April–May: Wednesdays–Sundays, 10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

June–August: Every day, 10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

$7 plus tax per person, or $10 mini golf and train combo

Enjoy an 18-hole mini golf course at Bear Creek Park in Surrey for $7 per person, or a $10 combo ticket which includes a ride on the park’s train. The course takes around 30–45 minutes to complete, depending on the group size, featuring unique obstacles and challenges at every hole. If the greens aren’t for you, you can still enjoy a walk around the gardens, visit the outdoor pool, or ride the train around the park. There’s even a challenge at the end of the course: hit a hole-in-one on the final hole, and you’ll receive a certificate to play again for free!