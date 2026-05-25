Exclusive interview with David Eby

By: Kyle Monroe, Legislative Correspondent

Last month, Premier David Eby stirred up controversy after threatening to suspend parts of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA). He then withdrew his threat. Then, he brought it up again. Then, he backtracked again . . . for now.

Concerned citizens and literally anyone concerned about human rights are worried that suspending parts of DRIPA could remove the rights of Indigenous Peoples to consultation and debate about major projects conducted on unceded land.

Following his perplexing stunt, the premier announced the BCNDP’s new slogan: say nothing, do nothing, moderate to attract centrist voters. We sat down with the premier to learn more about his plan to regain popularity.

The Peak: Mr. Premier, why this new slogan? What does this mean for the BCNDP?

David Eby: Well, thanks for speaking to me. Well, the idea came while I was watching my daughter’s favourite movie, K-Pop Demon Hunters — is that still relatable to voters?

The Peak: I guess?

David Eby: Magnificent. Well, I was sitting there, right? And I thought: what are you doing with your life, Dave? People hate you everywhere you go. If I keep on going down this route, the BCNDP will lose the next election. So I had to do something about it.

The Peak: But your new slogan is a little concerning —

David Eby: No. It’s underwhelming. It’s safe. And safe is the route we need to go. Our new slogan: say nothing, do nothing, moderate to attract centrist voters shows voters that I don’t want to step on anyone’s feathers anymore. I’ll just . . . do nothing.

The Peak: Well, surely you can’t do that. Your party is government —

David Eby: Well, I’ve been doing it for years. Now, it’s a public statement. Nothing’s changed. I’m still good old Dave — the tallest dude in the legislature.

The Peak: Gotcha . . . well, what do you say to people who think your handling of the DRIPA situation is extremely dangerous? That you’re taking away the right to free, prior, and informed consent for Indigenous Nations?

David Eby: Say nothing, do nothing.

The Peak: Pardon?

David Eby: Say nothing, do nothing. How hard is it for you to understand, Kyle? We love the status quo, for fuck’s sake.

The Peak: OK . . . I’m going to turn gears now to talk about affordability. Some people are criticizing your government for not taxing the province’s ultra-wealthy, reinvesting that revenue in public programmes, and thus offsetting the rising costs of living. Can you explain what your government is doing to alleviate these hard times for British Columbians?

David Eby: Look, Kyle. I promise. And look deep into my eyes for this one. I promise. I promise to — say nothing and do nothing.

The Peak: But Mr. Premier . . . how do you expect to defeat the BC Conservatives without offering a bold vision for voters —

David Eby: Look, Kyle. Those guys suck. To win their voters, I have to take a card from my formidable predecessor, Christy Clark. Say nothing and do nothing.

At this point in the interview, Premier Eby adjusted his aviators and proceeded to storm out of the room.

With support dwindling for Eby’s government, many progressives are flocking to the BC Green Party for proper representation. “What the fuck is this guy doing?” Rob Botterell, house leader for the BC Greens, asked us. “Well, at least the trees have some more huggers, I guess.”

A recent poll conducted by Angus Reid has the BC Conservative Party beating the Eby’s BC New Democratic Party by 10-points. Not sure if his plan is . . . going to plan?

The premier’s office did not respond to our request for a follow-up on what Valariete said. Instead, we got a YouTube link to “Don’t Worry Be Happy” by Bobby McFerrin.