Hidden Gems: Date spots for lovers or friends

By: Ritu Mehra, SFU Student

Par-Tee Putt on Smithe St.

Location: 670 Smithe St., Vancouver

When it comes to planning a date, I’m a big fan of eating while doing fun activities. Par-Tee Putt, the first indoor mini golf bar in Vancouver that just opened its doors, is a great place to do that. With nostalgic music, yummy food, and 18 themed holes (some of which are Vancouver landmark-themed), you don’t even need to know what a golf club is to have a good time. Plus, there’s lots of cute photo-ops.

Book Warehouse

Locations: Broadway St. & Ash St. / Main St. & King Edward St.

Want something to read this cozy season? Book Warehouse is a great place to pick up your next favourite read and peruse the cute space with your special someone. What I love about this bookstore is that it features staff reviews for most of the books and if you need help finding a book or getting recommendations, their staff are friendly and helpful. The books are both new and used, as well as affordable. Who doesn’t love a book store date mid-autumn?

BeadWorks on Granville Island

Location: 1666 Johnston St., Vancouver

Is it really cuffing season if you don’t have matching bracelets? Or should I say, if you like it then you should have put a ring on it? If you’re already out exploring Granville Island and want to try a creative activity, check out Beadworks. This adorable store is located outside the farmer’s market in the next building. There are many bead and material options, which are individually priced. Make a ring, necklace, or bracelet for any occasion. The staff are friendly and will help you create the jewelry piece of your liking.

The Bunny Cafe

Location: 1696 Venables St, Vancouver

You’ve probably heard about Vancouver’s cat cafés, but have you heard about The Bunny Cafe? As a partner with Rabbitats, a rabbit rescue organization, the bunnies are all rescued and up for adoption. I suggest you come 10–15 minutes before your appointment to peruse the store and grab a cup of coffee before you go inside. You will receive some food to feed the bunnies before you enter the bunny area. This is a fun and affordable activity to do indoors for an hour. Located near Commercial Street, there are a lot of interesting stores nearby to explore after your bunny-loving experience. Reserve your one hour time slot online to make an appointment.