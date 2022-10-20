Letter to a legend: My first role model

By: Nercya Kalino, Staff Writer

Dear Ms. Dines,

I decided to write to you because before we met, I hated sports so much. The idea of having to continuously push myself, and test my own mental strength and stamina through movement was so foreign to me. I remember how everyone had immense respect for you, and your tenacity to help student athletes reach their breakthrough.

I also remember the first time I asked you to help me improve my physical health. I want to say thank you for being the first role model in my life to have a lasting impact on my beliefs. Thank you for pushing me to realize that my mind only gets stronger each time I exceed my own expectations. Most of that experience came from being a team player for my classmates. The thought of showing up and getting better for myself and everyone else around me really helped me grow. I will never forget when you told me, “Just because you practice, doesn’t mean you will get better. Practice does not always equate to perfect results. If you practice the wrong fundamentals, then it’s a waste.” You spoke to the part of me I didn’t know existed — the part that craved movement.

I wrote this letter to tell you I haven’t been able to find another coach like you. I came to university, and as I approach graduation I ask myself, “Why on earth did I not pursue sports?” It just felt so foreign to move on without your lead. Like I was starting back at step one. Thinking about you made me realize that I need to be physically active for my health. I am still learning about which activities excites me, but for now, aerobics and walking feel good enough for me.

Sincerely,

Nercya