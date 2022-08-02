A look into the SFU Cheer Team

Ever wonder what SFU's cheer team was like? Well look no further. In collaboration with The Peak, the SFU Cheer team shows us what they're all about. Directed by Karla Salazar and Rashi Sethi Edited by Karla Salazar and Rashi Sethi Music: Squid Game & Do it to it by Zedd, Dj Piu and MC Theuzyn Gaffer: Innana Cusi Interviewees: Kaveena Grewal, Brianna Wong and Lyric Tsuji Produced by The Peak Publications Society Thanks to the SFU Cheer Team