Minutes – October 2021

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda

Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Zoom

 

Chair: Kelly Chia

 

In Attendance

 

  1. Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)
  2. Jacob Mattie (Collective Members Representative)
  3. Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative / Chair)
  4. Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)
  5. Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)
  6. Meera Eragoda  (Editor-in-Chief)
  7. Gudrun Wai-Gunnarsson (Photo Editor)

 

            

Agenda

  • Call to Order

10:06am

  • Approval of Agenda

Jacob, Angela

All in Favour

  • Approval of Past Minutes from September 20, 2021   
    Jacob, Angela

All in Favour

  • Financial Updates

Motion to approve adjustments to Multimedia/Photo team budget

Emma, Angela

All in Favour

  • Membership Report

             74 members

  • Discussing what to do with remaining budget

Kelly to present

  • Adjusting pay back to Editor-in-Chief from $450-$500 per week started from Fall 2021
      • Jacob, Angela
      • All in Favour
  • Paying employees year end bonus ($50 each)
  • Purchasing equipment supplies such as computers 
      • To be updated with information on when office computers have been purchased
  • Pay raise for staff, contributors and board members
      • To be updated next semester with how much we can reasonably raise
  • Office renovation such as kitchen upgrade and wall painting 


  • Discussing adding the sports writer position

Meera to present 

Angela, Jacob

All in Favour

 

Approving pay rate for sports writer 

Jacob, Emma

All in Favour

  • Discussing position for the black and indigenous student writers

Meera to present 

  • Draft an equity policy for future staff
  • Do some research on what this looks like, and discuss next meeting

  • Republishing policy draft
    Kelly to present

Angela, Jacob

All in Favour

  • Discussion to sell merchandise 

Moved to next month

  • Discussing time-off for health reasons

Moved to next month

  • Adjournment

11:23am

 

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda

Monday, September 20, 2021

Zoom

 

Chair: Kelly Chia

 

In Attendance

 

  1. Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)
  2. Jacob Mattie (Collective Members Representative)
  3. Kelly Chia (Employee Members Representative / Chair)
  4. Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)
  5. Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)
  6. Pablo Clairmont (At-Large Representative）

 

Guest:  Rakesh Mehta (Investment Manager)

 

            

Agenda

  • Call to Order

12:35pm

  • Approval of Agenda

Jacob, Angela
All in favour

  • Approval of Past Minutes from August 19, 2021    

Jacob, Pablo 

             All in favour

  • Discussion of Peak investments

  • Financial Updates

  • Membership Report

              71 members 

  • Bank signer changes 

             Remove Marco Ovies and add Meera Eragoda 

             Emma, Angela  

  • Adjournment 

1:39 P.M.

 

