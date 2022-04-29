Minutes – December 2020

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda
Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Zoom
Chair: Kelly Chia
In Attendance
Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)
Kelly Chia (Collective Members Representative)
Meera Eragoda (Employee Members Representative)
Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)
Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)
Pablo Clairmont (At-Large Representative)
Marco Ovies (Editor-In-Chief_Guest)
Agenda
Call to Order
12:13 p.m.
Approval of Agenda
Angela, Emma
All in favor
Approval of Past Minutes from November 16, 2020
Emma, Angela
All in favor
Financial updates
Yuri to present
Spring 2021 Budget Review
Membership Report
Yuri to present
(61 members including new members and graduate members)
Approval of Changes on the Current Contributor Policy
Kelly to lead a conversation
Pablo, Angela
All in favor
Open Discussion of Pay Raising for Features Editor
Marco and Yuri to lead a conversation
Draft a response to Features Editor about the board decision
Adjournment
1:22 p.m.
You must log in to post a comment.