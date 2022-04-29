Minutes – December 2020

By
Peak Web
-
0
31

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda
Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Zoom

Chair: Kelly Chia

In Attendance

Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)
Kelly Chia (Collective Members Representative)
Meera Eragoda (Employee Members Representative)
Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)
Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)
Pablo Clairmont (At-Large Representative)
Marco Ovies (Editor-In-Chief_Guest)

Agenda

Call to Order
12:13 p.m.

Approval of Agenda
Angela, Emma
All in favor

Approval of Past Minutes from November 16, 2020
Emma, Angela
All in favor

Financial updates
Yuri to present

Spring 2021 Budget Review

Membership Report
Yuri to present
(61 members including new members and graduate members)

Approval of Changes on the Current Contributor Policy
Kelly to lead a conversation
Pablo, Angela
All in favor

Open Discussion of Pay Raising for Features Editor
Marco and Yuri to lead a conversation
Draft a response to Features Editor about the board decision

Adjournment
1:22 p.m.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR