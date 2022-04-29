Minutes – December 2020

Peak Publications Society Board of Directors Meeting Agenda

Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Zoom

Chair: Kelly Chia

In Attendance

Le (Yuri) Zhou (Board Secretary, non-voting)

Kelly Chia (Collective Members Representative)

Meera Eragoda (Employee Members Representative)

Angela Wachowich (At-Large Representative)

Emma Dunbar (At-Large Representative)

Pablo Clairmont (At-Large Representative)

Marco Ovies (Editor-In-Chief_Guest)

Agenda

Call to Order

12:13 p.m.

Approval of Agenda

Angela, Emma

All in favor

Approval of Past Minutes from November 16, 2020

Emma, Angela

All in favor

Financial updates

Yuri to present

Spring 2021 Budget Review

Membership Report

Yuri to present

(61 members including new members and graduate members)

Approval of Changes on the Current Contributor Policy

Kelly to lead a conversation

Pablo, Angela

All in favor

Open Discussion of Pay Raising for Features Editor

Marco and Yuri to lead a conversation

Draft a response to Features Editor about the board decision

Adjournment

1:22 p.m.