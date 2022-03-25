This week at SFU

All the athletic action from March 21–27

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor

Away Games

Monday, March 21: women’s golf at Colorado State University Pueblo El Cheapo Classic (all day)

Final day of the event

Saturday, March 26: women’s softball versus Central Washington in Ellensburg, Washington (1:00 p.m.)

Game one of doubleheader

Saturday, March 26: women’s softball versus Central Washington in Ellensburg, Washington (3:00 p.m.)

Game two of doubleheader

Saturday, March 26: outdoor track and field at the UBC Open

Day one of two

Sunday, March 27: women’s softball versus Central Washington in Ellensburg, Washington (1:00 p.m.)

Game one of doubleheader

Sunday: March 27: women’s softball versus Central Washington in Ellensburg, Washington (3:00 p.m.)

Game two of doubleheader

Last game before the Tournament of Champions in California

Sunday, March 27: outdoor track and field at the UBC Open

Day two of two