This week at SFU

SFU softball members celebrating and high-fiving each other.
Only a few teams at SFU are still competing including golf, softball, and track. Photo: Wilson Wong

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor 

Away Games

Monday, March 21: women’s golf at Colorado State University Pueblo El Cheapo Classic (all day)

  • Final day of the event 

Saturday, March 26: women’s softball versus Central Washington in Ellensburg, Washington (1:00 p.m.)

  • Game one of doubleheader

Saturday, March 26:  women’s softball versus Central Washington in Ellensburg, Washington (3:00 p.m.)

  • Game two of doubleheader

Saturday, March 26: outdoor track and field at the UBC Open 

  • Day one of two 

Sunday, March 27women’s softball versus Central Washington in Ellensburg, Washington (1:00 p.m.)

  • Game one of doubleheader

Sunday: March 27women’s softball versus Central Washington in Ellensburg, Washington (3:00 p.m.)

  • Game two of doubleheader
  • Last game before the Tournament of Champions in California 

Sunday, March 27: outdoor track and field at the UBC Open 

  • Day two of two 

 

