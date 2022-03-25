This week at SFU

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor
Away Games
Monday, March 21: women’s golf at Colorado State University Pueblo El Cheapo Classic (all day)
- Final day of the event
Saturday, March 26: women’s softball versus Central Washington in Ellensburg, Washington (1:00 p.m.)
- Game one of doubleheader
Saturday, March 26: women’s softball versus Central Washington in Ellensburg, Washington (3:00 p.m.)
- Game two of doubleheader
Saturday, March 26: outdoor track and field at the UBC Open
- Day one of two
Sunday, March 27: women’s softball versus Central Washington in Ellensburg, Washington (1:00 p.m.)
- Game one of doubleheader
Sunday: March 27: women’s softball versus Central Washington in Ellensburg, Washington (3:00 p.m.)
- Game two of doubleheader
- Last game before the Tournament of Champions in California
Sunday, March 27: outdoor track and field at the UBC Open
- Day two of two
