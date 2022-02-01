Need to Know, Need to Go: Jan 31–Feb 13

By: Gurleen Aujla, Peak Associate

World Community Film Festival | February 5–13 | Prices Vary | Online and in-person

Attend the 31st World Community Film Festival from the comfort of your own home! A non-profit based on Vancouver Island is hosting BC’s longest-running social justice documentary festival. The 11 films spotlight women journalists in India, community connections to land and food, harm reduction in the Kainai First Nation, and socialism in economics. Viewers can purchase an all-access pass through the festival website, starting at $25, or individual film admissions starting at $8.

CreativeMornings Vancouver: David Robinson | February 4, 8:30 a.m.–10:00 a.m | FREE | Online

Vancouver’s CreativeMornings is hosting award-winning sculptor David Robinson for a breakfast lecture. CreativeMornings hosts monthly talks highlighting local creative talent and providing a space for individuals to connect. Robinson uses a variety of materials in his sculptures, often adding “psychological and mythological twists to his subjects.” Register for the talk on the CreativeMornings website.

The Secret of the Red Envelopes | February 3, 6:30 p.m.–7:30 p.m | FREE | Online

In the spirit of Lunar New Year, the Vancouver Public Library (VPL) is hosting a workshop on crafting your own lucky red envelopes. As a symbol of good luck and prosperity, they ward off evil spirits. The event will be hosted by Jeffrey Wong, vice-president of Wongs’ Benevolent Association, and Doris Chow, co-founder of the Youth Collaborative for Chinatown. Participants can register on VPL’s website.