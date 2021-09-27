Need to Know, Need to Go: Sept 27–Oct 3

By: Gurleen Aujla, Peak Associate

Orange Shirt Day Events | September 27–October 1 | FREE | SFU campuses

Join the Office for Aboriginal Peoples, Indigenous Student Centre, and First Nations Student Association for four days of programming to commemorate Orange Shirt Day. The goal is to raise awareness of residential schools’ long-lasting impact, appreciate the healing journeys of survivors, and see tangible commitments to the process of reconciliation. Events include drumming, making bannock s’mores, and visits from Elders. Indigenous counselling services will also be available. A complete list of the week’s activities is available online.

Discriminating Data | September 28, 6:30 p.m.–8:00 p.m. | FREE | Online

As part of the SFU President’s Faculty Lecture series, Wendy Hui Kyong Chun will be presenting on her upcoming book, Discriminating Data: Correlation, Neighborhoods, and the New Politics of Recognition. Chun will discuss how predictive data analysis makes polarization and discrimination a goal rather than an error. Discriminating Data shows current machine algorithms embed whiteness as the default assumption and condition. Closed captioning will be provided and the event will be recorded. Register online.

Book Launch: Farshid Kazemi | September 29, 2:00 p.m.–3:30 p.m. | FREE | Online

Hosted by the SFU School for the Contemporary Arts, this event will celebrate the launch of Farshid Kazemi’s new book, A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night. The book is based on an Ana Lily Amirpour film of the same name. Kazemi has a Ph.D. in Islamic and Middle Eastern Studies and aims to combine film and media into his work. His book analyses the film through three themes: “the vampire genre, psychoanalytic (film) theory and German Idealism.” Overall, the book is meant to bring out hidden meanings in the original film. For more information, visit the online event page.