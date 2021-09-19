Need to Know, Need to Go: Sept. 20–26

By: Sara Wong, Arts & Culture Editor

So Damn Proud | Sept. 20, 22, 24 | $19 for students | Annex Theatre

So Damn Proud is the opening production of Indigenous-led theatre company Holy Crow Arts. Written and directed by Holy Crow’s founder Justin Neal, the show is about an up-and-coming dancer, Joanne, who unexpectedly ends her career early. Through comedy, drama, mystery, and more, the audience discovers how Joanne’s estranged brother, Joe, played a role in this life-altering moment. Tickets for So Damn Proud are available via Eventbrite or at the door. Visit the Annex Theatre’s website for updated COVID-19 safety protocols.

Harvest Moon Showcase | Now until Sept. 24 | FREE | Online

Part of the Matriarchs Uprising festival, this multidisciplinary exhibition features Indigenous artists Raven John and Jeanette Kotowich, among others. Each of their pieces is a work in progress and represents the exploration of a relationship between land, culture, and history. Additionally, the showcase includes a “Talking Truths circle” with all of the artists. For more information about the Harvest Moon Showcase, check out their Eventbrite page.

Word Vancouver | Now until Sept. 26 | FREE | Online

Word Vancouver’s goal is to promote diversity and inclusivity in the literary arts community. Their program ranges from drag storytelling to a panel discussion on how anthologies contribute to climate action. The festival is also supporting authors with book and poetry launches. Attendees can check out Iron Dog Books for copies of all the featured works in this year’s festival. Visit Word Vancouver’s website for more event details.

Mid-Autumn Festival activities | Sept. 21–26 | By donation | Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden

In Chinese culture, the Mid-Autumn Festival has been celebrated for over 3,000 years. Traditional activities include composing moon poetry and making mooncakes, both of which are on the garden’s list of special events. The program also features live opera, storytelling, and the debut of Look Towards the Sun — a collaborative exhibition between Chinese-Canadian artist Lam Wong and Cowichan and Syilx First Nation artist Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun. Check out the garden’s website for more information on these activities and their COVID-19 safety protocols.

BC Culture Days | Sept. 24–Oct. 24 | FREE | Online and in-person

As part of a nationwide effort to uplift the arts community, BC Culture Days’ lineup has over 100 activities to choose from. The entire list can be found online and includes helpful filters for determining topics (e.g. nature, new media), accessibility, and languages spoken. For an even more curated list, check out the Ambassadors series, RE:CONNECT. These events are hosted by nine local emerging artists, who were selected by Culture Days for their respective creative disciplines.