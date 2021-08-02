Need to Know, Need to Go: The rest of Summer 2021

By: Sara Wong, Arts & Culture Editor

Sunflowers | Now until mid-September | From $10 | Lakeland Flowers

This family-owned Abbotsford farm is new to the flower festival scene, but it has quickly become a local favourite. The picturesque sunflower fields are pet-friendly and open daily. Also, compared to other sunflower venues in Metro Vancouver, Lakeland Flowers’ rates are the most affordable. Tickets can be purchased online up to five days in advance for $10 (plus tax). Each ticket includes five pre-cut sunflowers. More information can be found on Lakeland Flowers’ website.

Vancouver Mural Festival (VMF) | August 4–22 | FREE | Online and in-person

VMF has grown larger every year, and 2021 is no exception. There are over 60 new murals — spread across 11 neighbourhoods — to explore. Two noteworthy locations are the Punjabi Market and Strathcona, where community efforts are underway to re-centre South Asian and Black stories respectively. Aside from mural tours, the event schedule includes a variety of live shows at VMF’s pop-up patio and introspective, virtual artist talks. Visit the VMF website for more details.

Vines Art Festival | August 9–19 | FREE | Various in-person locations

Centred around “land, water, and relational justice,” Vines was founded and continues to be directed by SFU alum Heather Lamoureux. The events, taking place in parks around Vancouver, range in focus from commemorating Prisoner Justice Day to showcasing emerging creatives in the performing arts. Additionally, the Earth Witnessing program allows attendees to enjoy the festival at their own pace. For event and venue accessibility details, visit Vines’ website.