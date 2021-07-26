Testing the BYO app

Trying to reduce waste whenever you go out? Try the BYO app! On it you can find participating Cafes that allow you to bring your own containers. In this video we visit The Kind Cafe located in Mount Pleasant and try out the app. [This vlog style video is a collaboration between Arts& Culture and the Multimedia team. ] Directed and Produced by The Peak's Multimedia Team Appearances by Sara Wong & Ramilyn Sagun Videography by Rashi Sethi Main editor: Karla Salazar Colourist: Rashi Sethi