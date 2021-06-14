Need to Know, Need to Go: June 14–20

By: Gurleen Aujla, Peak Associate

2021 Sundance Institute’s Indigenous Short Film Tour | Runs until June 30 | FREE | Online

This year’s seven-film virtual program will feature the work of Indigenous filmmakers, totalling 85 minutes. Films range in genre including animation, documentary, fiction, and more. The seven directors are: Christopher Auchter, Sky Hopinka, Lisa Jackson, Ciara Lacy, Alexandra Lazarowich, Alisi Telengut, and Erica Tremblay. This event explores the talents and creative processes of the directors and provides a large platform for Indigenous cinema. The event is free and can be accessed online.

Sound of the City: Vancouver | Ongoing | FREE | Online

Ever wonder about the musical talents flourishing in our own backyard? Every week, the City of Vancouver and Stir magazine spotlight Vancouver artists, focusing on BIPOC and under-represented artists. Each feature includes a Spotify playlist with the artist’s favourite songs and a short interview published online. Previously featured artists included Crack Cloud, DJ O Show, Loscil, and NADUH. Take the time to explore the work of local artists at your own pace.

Abundance | Ongoing | Pay what you can | Online

Amber Phillips presents a three-part short film that jarringly reveals the experience of identity and its limitations and possibilities for Black women and femmes. Abundance is a juxtaposition between Phillips’ personal life and “culturally significant socio-political moments like the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests.” Phillips’ intention is to try and “make sense” of the world that consumes one’s humanity and identity, and to pave a new path forward for collective liberation. Abundance is available for viewing online at a “pay what you can” rate.