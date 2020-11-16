Need to Know, Need to Go: November 16–22

Arts and culture events to check out around the Lower Mainland

By: Meera Eragoda, Arts & Culture Editor

Vancouver Podcast Festival | November 18–22 | Online | Free to $5

Presented by DOXA (Vancouver’s documentary festival) and co-sponsored by SFU Woodwards, the Vancouver Podcast Festival is back with virtual content. The festival, which aims to expose attendees to the potential of podcasts, is back for their 2020 run with workshops on how to create various genres of podcasts and talks with hosts of local and international podcasts. Some notables include SFU publishing professor Hannah McGregor, Vancolour’s Mo Amir, and Sandy Hudson and Nora Loreto, hosts of Sandy & Nora Talk Politics.

Chutzpah! Festival | November 21–28 | Online | $18

Started by the Vancouver West Side Theatre Society, the Chutzpah! Festival focuses on platforming Jewish experiences, stories, and values through performance art. This year’s festival includes a concert with a “folk-rock twist,” stand-up comedy, and a dance piece that revolves around a dining table.

Mental Wellness and COVID-19: What’s Gender Got to Do With It? | November 19 at 12 p.m. | Online | Free with registration

SFU’s Public Square, City Hive, Centre for Dialogue are presenting Mental Wellness and COVID-19: What’s Gender Got to Do With It? as part of their Distant, Not Disengaged talks. Speakers Kelley Lee and Julia Smith will explore the why women are disproportionately experiencing stress during this pandemic and how gender-based policies can prevent this.

Chai Chat: Body Positivity and Colourism | November 20 at 11:30 a.m. | Online | Free with registration

SFU’s Health & Counselling is presenting Chai Chat: Body Positivity and Colourism, a conversation facilitated by Health Peers. Health Peers are not trained counsellors but are people of colour who are creating a safe, inclusive space for students of colour to attend and explore these topics.