SFSS election results delayed due to complaints on campaigning

By: Gurpreet Kambo, News Editor

According to the Chief Commissioner of the Independent Electoral Commission Alicen Lange, the results of the 2020 Simon Fraser Student Society election has been delayed.

According to Lange, who spoke to The Peak via email, the Independent Elections Commission “learned of a number of complaints about the manner in which certain members were campaigning. To protect the integrity of the election process, the IEC will be conducting an investigation to further understand the nature of these complaints.

“As a result, at this time the election results will not be announced,” she further added.

The voting period ended on March 19.