Written by: Michelle Gomez, Assistant News Editor
Last week, students voted to elect SFSS Board members, and the results have finally been announced!
Votes were extremely close in some cases. The Education Representative Emerly Liu has been elected with a difference of four votes. The Health Sciences Representative Nafoni Modi has been elected by a margin of two votes.
Your 2020–2021 Board of Director members are listed below:
President: Osob Mohamed
VP Student Services: Matthew Provost
VP University Relations: Gabe Liosis
VP Finance: Corbett Gildersleve
VP External Relations: Samad Raza
VP Student Life: Jennifer (Meme Queen) Chou
At Large Representatives: Balqees Jama and Phum Luckkid
Applied Sciences Representative: Harry Preet Singh
Arts and Social Sciences Representative: Sude Guvendik
Business Representative: Mehtaab Gill
Communication, Arts, and Technology Representative: Haider Masood
Education Representative: Emerly Liu
Environment Representative: Anuki Karunajeewa
Health Sciences Representative: Nafoni Modi
Sciences Representative: WeiChun Kua
The referendum question to increase student fees for the World University Services Canada SFU (WUSC SFU) was passed, meaning students will now pay $5.00 per semester to WUSC SFU, and $2.50 per semester for students taking 3 credits or fewer. This is double what the prior fees were.
The referendum question to increase student fees for Simon Fraser Public Interest Research Group (SFPIRG) did not pass by a margin of 93 votes; semesterly student fees for SFPIRG will thus not be increased.