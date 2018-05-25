By: Hannah Davis

Ambience: A

The Orpheum was built in 1927, and it shows; the venue has character that seems to hint at the history the building holds. I have been to more than one show at the Orpheum, and it is one of my favourite venues, simply due to its ghostly and antique aesthetic. The architect seems to have had a penchant for staircases, archways, and semi-hidden hallways, which give the theatre a somewhat haunted vibe.

My mum, sister, and I are here at the Orpheum for the X Ambassadors concert. We arrive when the PA system warns us that the show will start in 10 minutes. Though I want to hang around in the lobby a little longer to stare at the walls covered entirely in mirrors, the swirling crown moulding, and the once-luxurious red carpet, we need to hurry to our seats.

On our way into the theatre, we stop by the bar, where we purchase drinks and a Kit Kat to share. We also pass a booth selling X Ambassador water bottles. We learn that the band’s piano player, Casey Harris, is blind, and so the band partnered with the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB) to raise money for the organization. The proceeds of each bottle sold will go to the CNIB.

Accessibility: C

The Orpheum seems challenging, and perhaps even impossible, for someone in a wheelchair to try to navigate. I am unsuccessful in spotting a reduced-mobility entrance or an elevator, but after doing some online sleuthing, I discover that there is a wheelchair entrance off of Smithe Street, along with an elevator. I am unsure if this elevator reaches all of the floors that there are to explore. There is also wheelchair seating inside the theatre, and a wheelchair-accessible washroom on the main floor. There is both a women’s, men’s, and trans-friendly washroom, indicated by a printed sign taped to the door.

Music: A

The show begins with SHAED, a trio who performs their own alternative-electronic pop songs. They have adorned their performance space with a small pink neon sign reading “SHAED,” which helps me remember their name.

The second opening act is London-based Jacob Banks. His voice is rich and stirring, and his music is moving and full. The bass is so low that I feel it resonate in my chest. I had to download a couple of his albums to my phone.

The X Ambassadors come on stage after a brief intermission, and the crowd erupts. I am impressed at lead singer Sam Harris’s range, and Casey’s sheer skill on the keys. They play my favourite song, “Joyful,” and I watch a couple who are seemingly so moved by the music that they dance together in the aisle.

Their performances are periodically punctuated by touching speeches from Sam, acknowledging the injustices people face each day for simply being themselves, and encouraging all of us to support and accept each other.

Other things you can see at the Orpheum:

A 1921 film projector, located on a sort of balcony on one of the upper floors.

Ornate gold carvings inlaid in the walls.

Borderline spooky photographs from some of the earlier events held at the Orpheum.

Multiple balconies to peer into the crowds on the main floor.

Overall: A-

I am giving this venue an A- for its history, antique beauty, spooky vibes, and for introducing me to some great new musicians.